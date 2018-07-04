Leading global innovation in coffee for over four decades, Starbucks introduces a new generation of coffee in India with Nitro Cold Brew on tap. Using the highest quality coffee beans, the Nitro Cold Brew unfolds an irresistible coffee experience where time meets texture. With each cup 48 hours in the making, the Nitro Cold Brew is a super‐smooth, naturally sweet coffee that cascades from the tap with a velvety, creamy texture which customers can see and taste.



Nitro Cold Brew marks Starbucks next chapter of coffee innovation offering customers an elevated coffee experience through its newest take on its signature Cold Brew. In today’s fast‐paced world where everything is instant and on‐demand, Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew allows customers to enjoy small‐batch, slow‐steeped coffee like they’ve never tasted it before. After handcrafting the Cold Brew recipe, baristas perfect the pour by pulling the tap and allowing the Cold Brew coffee to mix with nitrogen to deliver an entirely new cold coffee experience. Nitro Cold Brew is cold right out of the tap and served unsweetened without ice.



Starbucks also offers the refreshing Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew. Made with Starbucks® Cold Brew over ice and topped with a house‐made vanilla sweet cream, the sweet cream floats on top of the beverage before slowly cascading down for an eye‐catching effect.



“At Starbucks, innovation is always brewing. We take great pride in partnering with customers in their journey of coffee exploration. We are pleased to introduce Starbucks® Nitro Cold Brew in India, taking our Cold Brew craft to a whole new level,” said Veetika Deoras, head – Marketing, Category and Digital at Tata Starbucks Pvt. Ltd. “It is a sensorial coffee drinking experience, and one that has the potential to redefine the language of coffee in India.”



Starbucks Cold Brew is available across all Starbucks stores in India. Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew is currently exclusively available in 5 stores across India: Mumbai, Kamala Mills | Bangalore, Jaya Nagar | Delhi, Green Park | Noida, DLF Mall of India | Kolkata, Park Mansions.