Speedo, the world’s leading swimwear brand, stepped up its presence in Pune city with the launch of its third store, at Seasons Mall, Magarpatta City. The 28th in the series of Speedo outlets; the newly launched store promises to entice swimmers with its diverse collection of advanced swimwear and accessories.

Rehan Poncha, the 31-year-old Olympic swimmer and Arjuna Awardee visited the newest store in Pune and met with customers at the new store, helped them find the perfect swimwear and gear and also guided them on the importance of choosing the right swimwear to maximize the effectiveness of their swim. He also did an Instagram Live with the excited customers at the store and highlighted a few of his favourite Speedo products.

Committed to providing the best products to the ever-growing swim fitness community, the new Speedo store will house Speedo’s range of cutting-edge competitive swimwear, equipment and a collection of stylish and modern designs meant exclusively for the recreational, everyday swimmer.

Speedo opened its third store in Pune as the swimwear saw a growing for best in class products with fabrics that are resistant to chlorine, sand and sun bleaching. Swimwear with quick drying properties, breathability and shape retention, have become a popular choice among customers.

“I am happy to be associated with a brand like Speedo that encourages swimming as a sport both on a recreational and competitive level. From the time I retired from competitive swimming, I’ve tried to give back to the sport by inspiring and encouraging the next generation of Indian swimmers to put their best stroke forward. Pune has a great pool of swimming talent and there are some great opportunities for children to take up swimming professionally. Working with Speedo, I’m happy to encourage these kids/youth to fine tune their skills – both physically and mentally so they’re ready to face the competitive leagues,” opined Speedo Fitness Mentor Rehan Poncha, on the city's swim culture and the overall brand association.

Today, using technology created for the world’s top swimmers, Speedo brings performance, comfort and style to all who enter the water, whether racing for a record finish, swimming laps for better health or making memories at the beach.

On the opening of Speedo’s third store in Pune, Mr. Murali Desingh, Business Head Speedo India said, “We at Speedo India are very happy to launch the third Speedo store in Pune. We firmly believe that swimming is the best and most effective way to get fit. Our aim through ‘Get Speedo Fit’ is to elevate swimming as a fitness method to genuinely rival other popular fitness activities and provide access to the most comprehensive and best selection of fitness swimwear and equipment to improve swimming technique. The response to our continued growth across channels encouraged us to bring the brand experience closer to our consumer and hence we launched our third store.”

The new Speedo store in Pune joins Speedo’s 27 stores across India – Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Pune, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chandigarh and Goa.

