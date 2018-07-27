Sony Pictures Networks India announced the three India winners including the 2 runners-up of the Picture This Festival for the Planet, a global short-film competition for emerging filmmakers, everyday storytellers and change makers worldwide, to showcase the positive future they see for our planet. The winner for the India region is Vinamra Pancharia, while Shashank Bhosale and Maulik Sisodia are the first and second runners-up, respectively. Winner Vinamra Pancharia will represent India as a regional finalist at the Picture This Festival for the Planet event in Los Angeles on July 31, where his 5.15-minute film ‘Tubelight’, will be screened alongside films of the seven other regional finalists.



The Winning Entry – Tubelight, is an inspiring story of a homeless child who dreams of going to school but doesn’t have the means to study. He is steadfast in his efforts and sits outside a classroom window to learn everything he can. The film showcases how he never loses his enthusiasm to pursue his dream of education, by practicing what he learns daily under the street lights. Eventually, his dream sees the light of day.



Link to the film Tubelight: https://www.sonypicturethis.com/gallery?video=Oyr_y0KSntA



The first runner-up – The Birdman of Chorao, by Shashank Bhosale, depicts the story of a boatman Uday Tukaram Mandrekar, who lives on the island of Chorao in Goa, India. Intrigued by the influx of tourists who visit his island, he took to learning and guiding birdwatchers in his canoe. The film showcases his journey in protecting the various species of birds, their habitat, learning their migration patterns and engaging fellow villagers to help him in the conservation of the mangrove ecosystem.



The second runner-up – Resurgence, by Maulik Sisodia, is a story that encapsulates the survival spirit of Indians. It takes on the issue of climate change and how villagers in Rajasthan are dealing with water shortage and drought. The film highlights the journey and efforts taken by visionaries and organisations to educate and engage youth from villages to combat water problems in India.



In India, submissions were evaluated by a jury comprising Nitin Nadkarni, Chief Financial Officer, Sony Pictures Networks India; Neeraj Vyas, Business Head – SAB, PAL, Hindi Movies and Music, Sony Pictures Networks India and Tushar Shah, Business Head – English Cluster, Sony BBC Earth and AATH.



N.P. Singh, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) & Global Jury Member for The Picture This Festival for the Planet said, “At Sony Pictures Networks India, we constantly strive to go beyond business and catalyze positive change in our society and the country at large. In this regard, Picture This, is our endeavor to heighten social consciousness in the society by working to encourage the adoption of the Sustainable Development Goals outlined by the United Nations. I thank all the participants who pictured a change through their short films and congratulate them.”



The India winner will receive a Sony RX0 camera, flight tickets and two nights’ accommodation in Los Angeles, where he will represent India to showcase his film to the global jury of the Picture This Festival for the Planet. India’s first and second runners-up will each receive a Sony PJ675 HANDYCAM® with a built-in projector from Sony Pictures Networks India.



The global jury for The Picture This Festival for the Planet consists of celebrity advocates and industry leaders including Mr. N.P. Singh, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Sony Pictures Networks India; Megan Boone, environmental advocate and actress from the hit TV series The Blacklist; Anggun, internationally renowned recording artist; Elizabeth Cousens, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, United Nations Foundation; Marie Jacobson, EVP Programming & Production, Sony Pictures Television Networks; Tom Bernard & Michael Barker, Co-Presidents, Sony Pictures Classics; Glenn Gainor, President of Physical Production, Screen Gems; Brett King, Vice President, Creative Programming, Diversity & Inclusion; Tetsuya Bessho, Actor, Founder/President of Short Shorts Film Festival; Damon and Jo, YouTube vloggers; Debbie Levin, President & CEO, Environmental Media Association; and Damian Bradfield, President and Chief Marketing Officer, WeTransfer.



Partners for this year’s festival include The United Nations Foundation, the United Nations Association of the United States of America, We Transfer, Sony World Photography Awards, Sony Alpha Universe, the Environmental Media Association, Connec4Climate, and environmental leaders and visionaries from around the world.

