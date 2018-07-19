Sandvik Coromant
Sandvik Coromant, India is opening its new global meeting place in Pune for productivity, application, machining and research in manufacturing. This 18,000 ft2 facility – one of only six such centres across the Sandvik Coromant portfolio present– is the result of an investment worth SEK 35 million (equals to 27 Crores). The other centres are Langfang in China, Schaumburg in USA, Queretaro in Mexico, Fair Lawn USA and Sandviken in Sweden
Part of global industrial engineering group Sandvik, Sandvik Coromant is at the forefront of manufacturing tools, machining solutions and knowledge that drive industry standards and innovations demanded by the metalworking industry now and into the next industrial era. Educational support, extensive R&D investment and strong customer partnerships ensure the development of machining technologies that change, lead and drive the future of manufacturing. Sandvik Coromant owns over 3100 patents worldwide, employs over 7,900 staff, and is represented in 150 countries.
|Image Caption : (L-R) Sunil Joshi, Head of Digital Machining, South & East Asia, Sandvik Coromant; Javier Guerra, President, Sandvik Coromant, India and Sharad Kulkarni, Head of Round Tool Business, South & East Asia, Sandvik Coromant at the opening of Sandvik Coromant India Center in Pune
