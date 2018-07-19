Sandvik Coromant, India is opening its new global meeting place in Pune for productivity, application, machining and research in manufacturing. This 18,000 ft2 facility – one of only six such centres across the Sandvik Coromant portfolio present– is the result of an investment worth SEK 35 million (equals to 27 Crores). The other centres are Langfang in China, Schaumburg in USA, Queretaro in Mexico, Fair Lawn USA and Sandviken in Sweden



Javier Guerra, President at Sandvik Coromant India, says: “It gives me immense pleasure to announce that, in our endeavour to offer cutting-edge solutions and expertise to customers, we now have a world-class Sandvik Coromant Center in Pune. The facility will be of great service to anyone who is interested in productivity gains, cutting-edge research and the future of global manufacturing.”



Sandvik Coromant Center, Pune, will strengthen the company’s position as the global leader in competence and innovation within India’s manufacturing industry. The facility is a meeting place where visitors can interact and co-operate in a modern and inspiring environment, enabling physical and digital collaboration.



For Innovation Conclave 2018, it is estimated that the Sandvik Coromant Center in Pune will attract 2000 visitors from all over India. Visitors will have access to the latest technology, products, engineering competence and customized solutions. They can also connect to other facilities in the world and, in addition, participate in various training activities, joining over 30,000 individuals trained by Sandvik Coromant every year.



Importantly, the new Sandvik Coromant Center is equipped with Digital Live Machining (DLM), a technical platform that streams live machining demonstrations (via the cloud) to remote locations.

