Rolls-Royce has announced Rami Joudi as Regional PR & Communications Manager, Middle East, Africa & India. He will be based in Dubai.



Born in Kuwait and of Syrian descent, Joudi graduated from Lincoln University in the UK with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. He started his career in 1999 as Assistant Editor for Motorsport Magazine in Dubai. As a journalist, his experience includes heading a number of Dubai-based publications, including Editor at Gulf Auto Magazine and Auto News Magazine, and Managing Editor at Sport Auto Magazine. As a PR professional, his experience encompasses both the agency and corporate worlds. Agencies included Grayling PR (PR Senior Account Manager for Audi Middle East), ExtraCake (PR Account Manager for Audi Middle East) and Hill & Knowlton (PR Consultant and Arabic Editor for General Motors Middle East). On the corporate side, his roles included PR Officer & Arabic Spokesperson for Audi Middle East and, most recently, PR & Communications Manager for Abu Dhabi Racing.



Richard Carter, Director of Global Communications, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said, “I am delighted to announce that Rami Joudi has been appointed as Regional PR & Communications Manager, Middle East, Africa & India. Rami has exceptional experience across the public relations spectrum in the region, and he is ideally positioned to embrace this role in a very important market for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.”

Hi-res images can be downloaded here:

https://rolls-roycemotorcarsapacoffice.box.com/s/3tsc10x3j63ywsjbjet7bg4sk8m2sqjw

Further information

You can find all our press releases and press kits, as well as a wide selection of high resolution, downloadable photographs and video footage at our media website, PressClub. You can also find the communications team at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars on Twitter and Instagram .

“For sales enquiries in India, please contact RRMC showrooms located in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Chennai”