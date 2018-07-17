US-based Internet Technology and Innovation Company, Rocheston, is set to launch the first of its four Professional Certification programmes in partnership with Test Delivery Partner Pearson VUE.



Rocheston’s courses in Innovation, the Internet of Things, Big Data and Business Leadership offered through online, classroom and blended formats will provide graduating Engineers, Business Students, Professionals and Technology Executives with the needed upgradation and skilling to suit the tech-centred working, business, industrial and manufacturing environment globally.



Demand for professionals with skills in innovation is on an upswing globally. According to a recent Capgemini study, “Nearly 43% of 260 firms polled had Chief Innovation Officers with the trend witnessing a 10% annual growth rate.”



Examinations for Certified Chief Innovation Officer (CCIO) and subsequently Rocheston Certified IoT Engineer (RCIE), Certified Big Data Analyst (CBDA) and Certified Master of Business Leadership (CMBL) will be delivered via Pearson VUE’s network of more than 5,000 test centres in 180 countries worldwide.



Candidates enrolling for the Professional Certification programmes in the online, classroom as well as blended formats will have the convenience of booking their exams online and on-demand at a Pearson VUE Authorized Testing Center that is locally accessible, rather than travelling to a distant city-centre exam hall on one particular day.



Vasanth Davis, Vice President-Accreditation, Rocheston, said: “Candidates who will be enrolling in Rocheston’s Professional Certification programmes from around the world will have the absolute convenience and facility of taking the programme exams through any of the 5,000 Pearson VUE Authorized Testing Centers and obtaining ACCLAIM badged Certifications.”



Divyalok Sharma, Senior Director – Client Relations at Pearson VUE, said: “I am delighted that this new agreement will enrich the lives and careers of IT specialists around the world as we increase access to Rocheston’s assessments.”

About Rocheston

Rocheston (www.rocheston.com) is an innovation company with cutting-edge research and development in emerging technologies such as IoT, Big Data and Automation. Headquartered in the US, with offices in Singapore, India and Dubai, Rocheston provides training, certification and accreditation in business standards that help clients improve their organization business practices by defining and implementing innovative accredited compliance programmes. The Institute’s flagship professional certification programmes train individuals and companies to thrive in the dynamic and competitive business environment.

About Pearson VUE

Pearson VUE (www.pearsonvue.com) is the global leader in computer-based testing for high-stakes certification and licensure exams in the healthcare, finance, information technology, academic and admissions markets. We offer a full suite of services to develop, manage, deliver and grow test programmes for over 450 clients via the world’s most comprehensive network of highly secure test centers in 180 countries, and through online solutions. Pearson VUE owns Certiport, the global leader in foundational IT certification solutions, and is a business of the world's leading learning company Pearson (NYSE: PSO; LSE: PSON).