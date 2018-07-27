Renaissance Hotels, part of Marriott International, announces the opening of the Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel. It is the brand's first hotel in South India and the fourth in line to join the Renaissance Hotels India portfolio, following the launch of Renaissance Ahmedabad earlier this year. Reinforcing the brand's global commitment to design, the hotel features horse-inspired design motifs given its locale; setting the stage for guests to go “off-script” and experience unconventional travel.



"The hospitality sector is moving forward at a very fast pace and India is a strategic growth market for us right now. The rise of the middle class, increasing disposable incomes and double-digit growth in domestic tourism are very positive trends. Bengaluru, as a market is witnessing phenomenal growth, its booming tech scene, makes it one of the country’s most dynamic cities with exceptional economic growth and strong business activity," said Neeraj Govil, Area Vice President, South Asia, Marriott International. "With the debut of the Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel, guests can experience a global, lifestyle hospitality brand that seeks to inspire, and encourages spontaneous discovery when traveling, be it for business or pleasure."



With 276 modern and artfully designed rooms, the Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel offers an unsurpassed view of the Bangalore Turf Club. Establishing its proximity to this iconic Turf Club, the design elements at the hotel revolves around many horse-related aspects, in line with the brand’s design philosophy of “look and look again”. Life-sized horse heads, symbolic of locally incorporated features, greets guests at the entrance of the hotel. The famous Channapatna toys native to the state of Karnataka– handmade from wood and natural colors, are thoughtfully placed across various locations within the property, bringing alive elements of the local artisan community, while the hotel corridors are adorned with paintings of horses, lending an element of quiet grandeur.



The hotel houses four incredible culinary outlets – Lush, the casual all-day dining restaurant serving delectable cuisines from across the world. Cinnamon, the one-stop destination located at the lobby level for gourmet delicatessen items and sweet treats. R Bar is a stylish pub with a contemporary twist featuring live bands as a part of the brands signature program RLife Live. To add an essence of art to R Bar, a life-size wooden horse is suspended from the restaurant’s ceiling making for a very compelling image. The PoolBar offers a delightful break from city life, with a healthy mix of Chef’s special detox salads served along with poolside favorites such as frozen margaritas & cold infused fruits. Leisure facilities at the hotel include a full service spa and an outdoor swimming pool.



The hotel offers extensive facilities for social events and meetings. Spread over 12680 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor space, the property features the brand’s signature R.E.N. Meetings Program with state-of-the-art audiovisual technology and high-speed Wi-Fi. A team of dedicated event and wedding specialists are available to assist and help organize events both large and small. Adding an element of surprise, all meeting room tables have innovative Channapatna toys and wooden Blotters, traced with horse imprints, intended to spark that unexpected, fun and creative moment during meetings.



Evenings at Renaissance is where guests can connect, socialize, and experience the locale through nightly programming. Positioned with a sense of clever theatricality, Renaissance Hotels offers its guests an open invitation to experience something a little unexpected during their travels For the true social discoverer, the hotel's Navigators will help experience the neighborhood's soul by highlighting the hidden gems and handpicked local discoveries – the best in cuisine, music, arts and more.



“It is our pleasure to introduce the city of Bengaluru to its first Renaissance Hotel. We are proud to be a part of this incredible growth story and see the hotel serve as a platform for guests to explore and share all that is vibrant and exciting about the city. With a distinct and conscious effort to present local experiences in an unusual manner, the Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel will always have that unexpected surprise waiting for its guests.” said Firoz Jangaria, General Manager, Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel.



For more information about Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel, visit https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/blrbh-renaissance-bengaluru-race-course-hotel/

About Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,500 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 127 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company also operates award-winning loyalty programs: Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.