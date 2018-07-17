Over the years, Rakhibazaar.com has been successfully gratifying people’s desire for best Rakhi and gifts with a comprehensive online collection. This time for the festival of Raksha Bandhan 2018, this online marketplace has embarked the strategic plans to double its offerings on the portal by magnifying the range of Rakhi for brother and Rakhi gifts online. This enlargement in the ranges will be inclusive of products that can effortlessly fulfill Rakhi shopping needs of people with distinctive budget and penchant.

With every passing day, the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan is approaching making it an ideal time for releasing the range of Rakhi threads and Rakhi Gifts online. Therefore, Rakhibazaar.com has recently unveiled it’s much awaited Rakhi collection 2018. However, this is not the final range as the portal will be time and again making plentiful and necessary additions in the ranges of Rakhi threads as well as gifts for Raksha Bandhan 2018.

“With the release of the Rakhi shopping product ranges at the portal, we will continue to amplify RakhiBazaar’s offerings together by bolstering our capabilities of meeting the rising demand for products among the customers. The ranges categorized as Rakhi for brother is inclusive of options that are designed with supreme intricacy and can quench the needs of sisters in search for trendy and unique Rakhi varieties online. Also, the range of Rakhi gifts for brothers and sisters will be given regular updates with addition of more gifting varieties to meet distinctive fondness of people over gifting during this auspicious festival. In fact, with deep analyzing and learning, we will be plugging the gaps between the customer preferences and our range of offerings. And, of course, the strategic plans of regularly updating the ranges will definitely help us in attaining our motto of meeting the quench for the best Rakhi shopping products of the customers”, said Deelip Kumar, the CEO of the portal.



This year, the range of Rakhi for brother will be focusing majorly on fulfilling every preference and budget of sisters. Thus, there will be options for:

Designer Rakhi –

Boasting the charm of a designer attires or jewellery, Designer Rakhi features the same exquisiteness in it. At the portal, a wide range of Designer Rakhi selections are available for sisters to buy online and accentuate brother’s wrist in the most beautiful way. Zardosi Rakhi, Silver Rakhi and some Stone Studded Rakhis also fall into this category.



Premium Stone Rakhi –

Inspired by the finest stone studded jewellery of different states and cultures, the premium stone Rakhi range at the portal will be displaying most elegant, intricately crafted and beautifully dazzling Rakhis that are just one of the best picks from the online store for beautifying wrist of brother.



Auspicious Rakhi –

Containing the sanctity of Rakhi threads, Auspicious Rakhi varieties have a lot to offer to the customers. In the range, there are options for Om Rakhi, Rudraksha Rakhi, Swastika Rakhi and plenty more to explore and shop online.



Bhaiya Bhabhi Rakhi Sets –

For uplifting the ritual of strengthening the bond of affection with Bhaiya (brother) and Bhabhi (brother’s wife) both, the range of Bhaiya Bhabhi Rakhi sets have come into existence. At Rakhibazaar.com, there is ample number of Bhaiya Bhabhi Rakhi sets to explore and shop online. The designing of each and every Rakhi set is done with great supremacy.



Along with widest range of Rakhi providing some very trendy and exquisite options, Rakhibazaar.com offers a wide array of Rakhi gifts. This range is segregated further as Rakhi gifts for Brother containing Rakhi gift hampers and Rakhi gift combos as well. However, the category of Return Rakhi gifts for sister contains impressive gift selections for brothers to make and win heart of dearest sister.

About Rakhibazaar.com

Rakhibazaar.com is India based one-stop shop for online Rakhi shopping that has made it clear that Rakhi Collection 2018 will be the most massive one covering most beautiful, attractive and unique selections. This time, the portal will be putting great emphasis also on meeting distinctive needs and preferences of the customers with massive offerings as well as advanced services of Rakhi delivery in India and worldwide. Like every year, on this Raksha Bandhan as well, people will be able to send Rakhi to India with free shipping, avail express and same day delivery services too. More about the online store and the services offered can be learned on browsing the website. Visit at – https://www.rakhibazaar.com