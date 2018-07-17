The flagship property of JW Marriott Hotels in India announces the addition of a notable talent in the culinary team and for its Indian specialty restaurant – Saffron. The restaurant much-touted for its extensive offering in authentic Indian cuisine celebrates the appointment of an all new chef de cuisine that brings with him new secret recipes from the royal kitchens of Hyderabadi Nizams and Awadhi Nawabs. With an illustrious career spanning over 12 years, Chef Quddus will take the culinary experience a notch higher, celebrating authenticity with traditional cooking styles in tandoor and dum phukt dishes with a selection of signature curries and biryanis from the famed royal kitchens.



For Chef Abdul Quddus, the stories of spices are enchanting, whether it is literature or ancestors’ tales of their legendary spice blends, or historical pieces on the ancient spice route. Chef Quddus’ passion for food shines through his love for classic Awadhi cuisine and he boasts of a strong track record in food operations, successfully developing and managing new culinary initiatives from time to time. Giving an all new culinary perspective to Saffron, Chef Quddus’ menu will feature an extraordinary selection of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies to cater to the varied preferences of guests.



Some of the signature dishes that he will bring to the table include; Shahi Nalli Nihari (lamb shank, onion, yogurt and spices), Subs Zaitooni Kofta (vegetable dumplings, olives, tomato gravy and saffron), Palak Anjeera Kebab (spinach, figs, black cumin), Raan-E-Quddusi (lamb leg, shahi jeera, cinnamon, mace and malt vinegar) and many more.



Thrilled about his recent appointment, Chef Abdul Quddus says, “Saffron offers the true taste of Royal Nawabi cuisine like no other and I am fortunate to take forward the legacy of such a rich culinary lineage that has been delighting guests for years. The beauty of this cuisine lies in the mixture of spices as well as the meticulous preparation techniques, which ensures every dish is created to attain perfection.”



Talking about Saffron and Chef Quddus joining us as Chef De Cuisine, Chef Vishal Atreya, Executive Chef, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu says, “Tradition is extremely important to me and when combined with authentic culinary, it makes for a celebration of tantalising textures and flavours. Saffron is one of the most sought after Awadhi restaurants in the city and it’s important we continue to offer our patrons an array of authentic delicacies by re-inventing our cooking proficiency. Specializing in Awadhi and Nawabi cuisine, we’re certain Chef Quddus will elevate the culinary offerings by adding his personal touch to some of our classic dishes.”

Restaurant: Saffron

Date: 20 July onwards

Time: 7:00 pm to 12:30 am

Pricing: A la carte

For enquiries, please contact us on +91 22 6693 3225 or visit us online at www.jwmarriottmumbai.com, @jwmarriottjuhu on Instagram/ Twitter and www.facebook.com/JWMarriottJuhu.

About JW Marriott Hotels & Resorts

JW Marriott is part of Marriott International’s luxury portfolio and consists of beautiful properties in gateway cities and distinctive resort locations around the world. These elegant hotels cater to today’s sophisticated, self-assured travelers, offering them the quiet luxury they seek in a warmly authentic, relaxed atmosphere lacking in pretense. JW Marriott properties artfully provide highly crafted, anticipatory experiences that are reflective of their locale so that their guests have the time to focus on what is most important to them. Currently, there are 70 JW Marriott hotels in 26 countries; by 2019 the portfolio is expected to encompass more than 100 properties in over 30 countries. Visit us online, on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About Marriott International



Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,400 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 126 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company also operates award-winning loyalty programs: Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.