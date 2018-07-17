Pidilite Lanka Pvt. Ltd., a JV between Pidilite and Macbertan Pvt. Ltd. strengthening its presence, unveiled a new state-of-the-art adhesive manufacturing plant in Polgahawela in North Western Province of Sri Lanka.

Pidilite Lanka Pvt. Ltd. has earmarked over INR. 200 million as an investment towards the plant. Spread over four acres, the plant will further strengthen Pidilite’s position in the adhesive market in Sri Lanka and enhance its market share. This will be an environment-friendly plant with zero-discharge.

Pidilite, one of Asia’s leading adhesive and construction chemical companies began its journey in Sri Lanka 10 years ago and today, Sri Lanka is one of Pidilite’s key global contributors.

Commenting on the opening of this new plant, Mr. Bharat Puri, MD, Pidilite Industries Ltd, said: “Pidilite’s exciting journey in Sri Lanka began over a decade ago. Our brand Fevicol is a household name now in Srilanka. Our strong user-connect and deep market understanding enabled us to identify market gaps and offer unique, need-based solutions. The new facility is a testament to our commitment to Sri Lankan market. The plant will initially manufacture adhesives, under the household brand Fevicol® and enhance the availability of our range across industries. This plant will contribute significantly to import substitution and also provide employment opportunities in this region."

Pidilite’s well-known brands in Sri Lanka include FEVICOL, the high-performance range of adhesives and Dr. FIXIT, an advanced range of waterproofing solution for healthy homes. In 2015, Pidilite Lanka acquired Chemifix, Sri Lanka’s leading white adhesive brand in wood working, stationery and industrial segments. These brands reflect the company’s objective to become even more customer-centric and performance oriented organisation in Sri Lanka.

About Pidilite



Pidilite Industries Limited is a leading manufacturer of adhesives and sealants, construction chemicals, craftsmen products, DIY (Do-It-Yourself) products and polymer emulsions in India. Our products range also includes paint chemicals, automotive chemicals, art materials and stationery, fabric care, maintenance chemicals, industrial adhesives, industrial resins and organic pigments & preparations. Most of the products have been developed through strong in-house R&D. Our brand name Fevicol has become synonymous with adhesives to millions in India and is ranked amongst the most trusted brands in the country. Some of our other major brands are M-Seal, Fevikwik, Fevistik, Roff, Dr. Fixit, and Fevicryl.

About Pidilite Lanka (Private) Limited

Pidilite Lanka (Private) Limited is a joint venture established in 2015 between Pidilite and Macbertan Holdings (a strategic alliance amongst Macbertan Pvt. Ltd., McLarens Holdings Limited and Alliance Finance Company Ltd.). Macbertan had been Pidilite’s distributor in Sri Lanka since 2007 before Pidilite Lanka (Private) Limited was formed in 2015.