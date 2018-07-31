Pearl Academy, ranked amongst the best institutions for design and media education, recently organised POW WOW, a lively initiative by the Academy’s Foundation School offering a multitude of workshops for freshers. The program is designed to help students develop personally, professionally and academically through a series of multi-sensory and multi-disciplinary activities. This year’s theme was #powwowCITY’18.

With Pearl Academy’s presence in four cities, namely Delhi, Noida, Mumbai and Jaipur, POW WOW aims to reshape these cities into a more culturally dynamic place by activating spaces and engaging in the arts. The event included workshops, which gave students a taste of theatre, dance, painting and craft. Renowned dance instructor Lalita Choudhary introduced students to various dance forms, popular ones being Bollywood, contemporary, hip-hop, among others. Avdhut Naverkar, who has been successfully running art institutes in Mumbai for the past two decades, conducted workshops on art, photography and outdoor landscapes. Students were also given an opportunity to explore their acting skills under the guidance of well-known theatre artist, Dev Fauzdar. The event also saw popular voice artist Rishi Gambhir, who helped students look at the possibilities to modulate voices in different pitches through his workshop ‘Sound Act’. Jewellery designer and Pearl faculty Bhoomi Dave also guided students to create, explore, and play with beads, wire and metal to create extraordinary adornments.

Ruchita Verma, Campus Director, Pearl Academy welcomed the students to the Academy. “I warmly welcome you to our family. The Pearl Total Learning System offers a large number of innovative learning platforms. Pow Wow workshops are one example of our vision to shape the creative skills of students and prepare them for the industry. This is our fifth batch of students in Mumbai and I look forward to see them grow into dynamic young designers.”

About Pearl Academy

Pearl Academy, India’s leading institution in design, fashion, business and media has been a catalyst for success of the students across creative industries for over two decades. With a legacy of 25 years, Pearl Academy offers over 30 uniquely designed under-graduate, post-graduate and professional development pathway through its campuses in Delhi, Noida, Jaipur and Mumbai. Its reputation of preparing ‘Industry ready’ professionals have been recognized by leading fashion, retail and design brands, which has helped in establishing a healthy track record of over 95 percent placement for the last three years. Its path-breaking alliances with renowned organizations such as the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID) have ensured that its faculty and students get an exclusive access to ‘industry in the classroom’.



The institution was ranked as the best private fashion college in India for the fourth consecutive year by India Today – AC Nielson survey, The Week – Hansa Survey and Outlook – Drshti Survey. Pearl Academy was awarded the ‘Best Design Institute in India’ in 2016 and 2017 by industry body ASSOCHAM. Jaipur campus of the academy was ranked as one of the most beautiful college campuses in India by India Today. The institution was also awarded as ‘Best Education Brands 2017’ in Fashion Design Category by The Economic Times. It is the only Indian institute to feature in Business of Fashion’s Top 25 Global Fashion School Rankings (Graduate) in 2017. Pearl Academy is a member of Laureate International Universities Network, a global network that has presence in 25 countries and is serving more than one million students. The Academy is also closely associated with renowned global institutions such as London College of Fashion (UK), Domus Academy (Italy), Media Design School (New Zealand) and NABA (Milan) amongst many others. For more information, please visit: www.pearlacademy.com



