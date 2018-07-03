Paladion has been included for the second time in a row in the Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services published by IT Advisory company Gartner. The guide is a no-holds-barred round-up of what customers need to know about choosing a service provider in the MDR market. It also includes a representative vendor list that Gartner analysts have reviewed.



Paladion Chief Technology Officer Vinod Vasudevan said, “We are thrilled to be listed in the Gartner Market Guide for MDR yet again. We believe it is a strong validation of our industry-leading MDR offering delivered with our technology platform AI.saac in combination with deep human Cyber security expertise. It is also an acknowledgement of our advanced threat detection and response capabilities deployed and used worldwide by leading enterprises.”



The MDR market guide from Gartner states that, “Managed detection and response services allow organizations to add 24/7 dedicated threat monitoring, detection and response capabilities via a turnkey approach. Security and risk management leaders can use the Gartner research information to determine whether MDR services are appropriate for their environments.” 1



Gartner also makes recommendations for IT security and risk management leaders responsible for security monitoring and operations about how to best use MDR services. Specifically, Gartner suggests to; “Use MDR services to add threat detection, lightweight incident response, and 24/7 monitoring capabilities when they do not exist or are immature within an organization. Incident response retainers will still be required when significant support for large incidents and recovery is required. By using MDR services offering a turnkey technology approach so that your organization can focus on the outcomes delivered by a provider.”



Integrating cleanly and efficiently with customers’ existing security technology investments is a key part of the Paladion MDR solution. “We know how important it is for organizations to get return on previous as well as new investments,” said Vasudevan. “At the same time, our customers also understand that an upgrade to their security posture with MDR will protect them against new generation threats. Our fast, turnkey, AI-driven MDR approach provides affordable, effective security at an entirely new level compared to conventional managed security services.”



Paladion’s fully integrated AI-driven Managed Detection and Response services uses Paladion’s patent pending AI platform AI.saac and its 1,000+ globally located team of human security experts. These powerful resources ensure cyber defense for larger corporations, as well as midsize and smaller enterprises. The unified yet flexible application of AI across technology stacks and data drives increased precision and real-time threat detection. It also dovetails neatly with existing security tools such as whitelists, correlation rules, and basic statistics.



Using the best of both worlds – AI and human expertise – Paladion MDR services anticipate, hunt for, and prevent attacks from breaching customer systems. Should a security incident still arise, Paladion rapidly analyzes threat impacts and security priorities for customers. It then swiftly responds to attacks on behalf of customers and recovers customer digital assets to minimize the effects of any breach.



The Paladion hybrid AI-human intelligence approach to MDR fits the needs and optimizes the unique security posture of each customer. 24x7x365 service is accompanied by the promise of being not just a provider but also a partner helping customers reach their business goals.