Gifting on festivals is witnessing a new trend with personalized gifts replacing the regular gifts such as chocolates, flowers, cakes and assorted bakery products. Dezains.com has launched an array of personalized gifts for brothers and sisters in view of the forthcoming Raksha Bandhan festival (26th August, 2018). The recently launched rakhi gift options by the company are unique, creative, funny and one of it’s kind; that is reflective of true brother-sister relationship.

The personalized gifts category has commendable variety such as caricature magnets, personalized pencil sketch, customized cushions, customized caricature t-shirts, mugs, photo collage frames, engraved beer mugs and whiskey glasses, hip flask, night lamp and so on. However, the best selling gift for a brother, undoubtedly, is a caricature combo gift set. This one includes a t-shirt, mug and a fridge magnet carrying the caricature face of the recipient. These caricatures are hand drawn by professional artists!

On similar lines, the company has launched several products, designed to be gifted to sisters on occasions such as Raksha Bandhan. Dezains exclusives are the caricature-based products. These gifts are just like the relationship of a brother and sister, which is sweet and tangy with a dash of humor. The gifts revolving around caricatures instantly strike the right chord and bring back the memories of childhood. While other gifts may lose their sheen, caricatures continue to warm the hearts of the relations for years to come. Considering this thought, Dezains have several rakhi gift options for cool brothers and naughty sisters.

Dezains has highly efficient and experienced customer support to guide and assist the customers regarding the choice of gift products. The company customizes the gifts exactly as per the preferences of the customers and offers many different choices and variety in designs. The services of the company extend throughout India with the facility of express delivery.

Dezains has been providing gifting services, for over 6 years now, and has major MNCs as its corporate clients. The company has served over fifty thousand retail customers via it’s webstore, with anniversary gifts for husband, gifts for girlfriend, and birthday gifts for husband as it’s top performing gifts category.

