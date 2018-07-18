The Spartan Poker, India’s leading and most trustworthy poker gaming platform, presented yet another millionaire this Sunday. The Millionaire tournament is a monthly activity, which gives players a chance to win a large sum, turning them into Millionaires. This July, a special edition of the Millionaire tournament took place during the flagship India Online Poker Championship (IOPC) where the prize-pool was INR 1 Crore. The buy In for the tournament was INR 7700 and began at 4:30 PM IST on Sunday, 15th July 2018.



This Sunday saw Nikhil Ramesh emerging as the winner of the millionaire event. Nikhil won a sum of INR 25 Lakhs. Ramesh has been on a hot run in the last couple of days, having taken down IOPC Event #3 a couple of days back and becoming the second person to win two titles in this edition of the IOPC. Though, he had to struggle himself through the 1298 entries to be the star of the tournament. The tournament saw a neck-to-neck competition among players for the title of The Millionaire.



The runner up of the tournament, Hemanth Motepalli also took home INR 15 Lakhs. Ironically Hemanth goes by the username ‘Bluffwentwrong’; well his bluffs seem to have gone all the right ways this time.



Speaking about the occasion Nikhil Ramesh said, “The journey was tremendously tiring but very rewarding. I ran good, stuck to the charts, tried not to flip often and played good poker. I had a decent chip stack going into the final 4 and figured I could easily win from there. I was so wrong about this and had to play for the next 2-3 hours to finally ship it. I didn't have high hopes and just concentrated on my game.”



Speaking about the championship and the tournament, Amin Rozani, Co-founder and MD of The Spartan Poker said, “As the leading platform in the country with one of the highest number of registered users, we are glad when our players win big and feel rewarded. The India Online Poker Championship’s special edition Millionaire tournament is the highest prize-pool activity among our offerings, and seeing such a high participation is always encouraging for us. We are glad to offer our players more such opportunities to become Millionaires overnight.”



The prize pool allowed the top 120 players to be paid out a minimum cash prize of INR 20,000.



This edition of the IOPC began on 13th July and will continue on till 22nd July, with over 55 tournaments in this edition, poker aficionados are in for a treat.

About TheSpartanPoker



TheSpartanPoker.com is India's leading & most-trustworthy online Poker gaming portal. It is an India centric online gaming hub that aims to bring the sophistication and quality of a world-class online gaming platform to gaming enthusiasts in India. With a vast variety of Poker tournaments, offers and game offerings, TheSpartanPoker.com, founded by Poker Badshah, Amin Rozani, in 2014, has become the hotspot for Poker aficionados across India.



TheSpartanPoker.com offers unmatched technology, software and service to online Poker enthusiasts across the country. The online Poker gaming portal is recognized among patrons and Poker lovers alike as the trustworthiest online gaming portal in India as the portal operates under the highest standards with regards to payments, transaction management, customer support, etc. It is India’s first card room to offer a rake-based online poker model.



The payment and transactions management infrastructure at TheSpartanPoker.com is specifically built keeping in mind the unique needs of Indian players. To ensure completely fair gameplay, the portal has certified their software by an Australian lab called iTech Labs such that all game events that are meant to be random would be entirely random.