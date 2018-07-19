To train 60,000 graduates & undergraduates over the next 2 years in aspirational industry guided programs

Introduces Advanced Program in Digital Marketing and Branding, Advanced Program in Data Analytics and Predictive Modelling, Advanced Program in Full Stack Software Engineering, Advanced Program in Banking and Finance and Advanced Program in Accounting & Business Analytics

Unveils “Career Navigator tool” to mentor & counsel students on lifelong career path & that is right for them

NIIT Limited, a global leader in Skills and Talent Development, today unveiled a series of aspirational Career Programs guided by the choices of the industry to address the changing workforce needs that digital transformation has brought forth. On offer are aspirational programs in the fast-evolving digital marketing, data analytics, financial services & futuristic IT streams. These programs have been designed to help undergraduates and graduates build a challenging career in the digital economy. NIIT plans to train 60,000 youth over the next 2 years in these new-age career programs.

A recent study conducted by NIIT in association with IPSOS (a global market research and a consulting firm) highlights that youth today aspire for a lavish lifestyle and want to be seen as global citizens. Youth, particularly in the Commerce and Arts segments are excited about prospects in Digital Marketing and Banking & Financial Services. The Science and IT students, however, continue to aspire for the IT industry and new age Data Analytics roles. With the digital economy set to create 600 million new jobs globally by 2030 (according to World Bank) there are substantial opportunities across sectors.

To this end, NIIT has designed aspirational career programs matching the future-ready talent requirements of the industry with ambitions of the generation next. These programs include, Advanced Program in Digital Marketing and Branding, Advanced Program in Data Analytics and Predictive Modelling, Advanced Program in Full Stack Software Engineering, Advanced Program in Banking and Finance and Advanced Program in Accounting & Business Analytics. Each of these programs is backed by placement assistance.

While the options are plenty, information about these future-ready careers and the roles and path they entail are often not available. Hence, the youth seem to be ‘drifters’ not knowing what stream to choose and strongly feel the need for guidance and direction. Understanding this need NIIT, is focused towards being ‘Inspiring Mentor’ to these students. Further, a unique Career Navigator tool has been designed that will explore an individual’s career aspirations and advise them on the best career path for their future. Any student aspiring to opt for aspirational career programs at NIIT will have to undergo the Career Navigator process.

Recognising the need for specialised modules that are globally recognized, these programs come equipped with certifications from leading institutions like IIM Bangalore, Harvard University, The University of Edinburgh (delivered through NIIT’s alliance with edX), amongst others. The programs are offered through an instructor-led methodology at NIIT centres across the country. Designed to provide a strong foundation and an intensive learning experience, students will benefit from the perfect combination of training hours, expert faculty and comprehensive learning material. NIIT also offers Guided Practice providing every learner an opportunity to polish his learning at a pace that is comfortable for him. These programs include frequent lectures by industry experts and practitioners providing both context and real-world examples to further advance learning. These programs are flexible allowing learners to choose a program schedule that works for them.

Mr Anurag Gupta, Head, Career Education Business- India, NIIT Ltd., said, “NIIT has been playing a pioneering role in developing industry-aligned talent since 1981. Having worked with the industry and the student community for over three decades, we understand the changing workforce requirements in today’s fast-paced business environment. We also understand the changing aspirations of today’s youth, their desire to succeed and the lack of proper guidance and inspiration that often lead them to drift away. Therefore, what is required is not just winning career program but ‘Inspiring Mentors’ who can shape the aspirations of today’s youth. We are committed to be the ‘Inspiring Mentor’, guiding youth towards success and thereby creating a skilled talent pool for the industry.”

Organizations today seek candidates with complex problem-solving abilities and logical aptitude who can work on multiple technology platforms. The ideal candidate today is a lifelong learner who can adapt to the change and value-add from day one. The new-age career prepare the candidate for a lifelong Career and not just a job-role.

About NIIT

NIIT is a leading Skills and Talent Development Corporation that is building a manpower pool for global industry requirements. The company, which was set up in 1981 to help the nascent IT industry overcome its human resource challenges, today ranks among the world's leading training companies owing to its vast and comprehensive array of talent development programs. With a footprint across 40 nations, NIIT offers training and development solutions to Individuals, Enterprises and Institutions. NIIT has three main lines of business across the globe – Corporate Learning Group, Skills & Careers Business and MindChampion Learning Systems Limited.



NIIT's Corporate Learning Group (CLG) offers Managed Training Services (MTS) to market-leading companies in North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. The Skills & Careers Business (SNC) delivers a diverse range of learning and talent development programs to millions of individual and corporate learners in areas including Digital Transformation, Banking, Finance & Insurance, Soft Skills, Business Process Excellence, Retail Sales Enablement, Management Education, Multi-Sectoral Vocational Skills, Digital Media Marketing, and new-age IT. As NIIT's wholly owned subsidiary for its K-12 school learning initiative – MindChampion Learning Systems Limited (MLSL), provides futuristic NIIT nGuru range of learning solutions for schools comprising, interactive Classrooms with digital content, technology-driven Math Lab, IT Wizard programs and Quick School – an Education Resource Planning software. The Training.com learning platform is an NIIT initiative for advanced career programs, which are delivered live by industry experts in an immersive and interactive online mode, combining instructor-led classrooms with the convenience of accessing the training sessions from anywhere.



As the Most Trusted Training Brand in India for 5th year in a row (Brand Trust Report, 2017), NIIT's learning and talent development solutions, continue to receive widespread recognition globally. NIIT has been named among the Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies for the past eleventh consecutive years by Training Industry, Inc. USA. Further, leading Indian ICT journal Dataquest has conferred upon NIIT the 'Top Training Company' award successively for the past 20 years, since the inception of this category. NIIT has also been featured as the 'Most Respected Education Company'- 2016 by leading financial magazine, Business World. NIIT.tv – a disruptive innovation by NIIT, won the prestigious award for 'Educational Technology, at the Indo-American Education Summit 2016.