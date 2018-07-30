NextGen Science Media (NGSM), a start-up media venture that focuses on emerging medical science and technology trends for new-age clinicians, raised its first round of funding from Singapore-based Emerge Ventures, DC Books India and a group of individual investors. The company raised Rs 10 million as seed capital, which will be used to develop and launch high quality medical science and news content in print and digital formats in India.

NGSM has today unveiled its maiden product — India’s first medical science and technology news magazine, titled Future Medicine. The magazine, now available in print and digital formats will have doctors, healthcare professionals and allied medical industry as its primary audience. Dr Pratap C Reddy, Founder & Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, received the first copy of this premium monthly at an august function in New Delhi.



“Future Medicine is a uniquely positioned medical science and technology news magazine that not only enriches knowledge for Indian doctors with emerging scientific trends from across the world, but also provides a great platform for doctors, researchers and medical students to discuss and debate the latest and most relevant topics in medical science,” said Dr Reddy. He added that this magazine will help in driving greater awareness and provide latest knowledge access to India’s healthcare setup that is critically missed in our country and I am sure this will be a game changer.



In this era of innovation, medical science is getting redefined by the day. New technologies aided by robotics and artificial intelligence are fast taking over certain medical procedures where precision is crucial, while genomics and molecular science push the boundaries of our knowledge further. It is also a time when India is witnessing revolutionary growth in healthcare industry, especially in the private sector, where an increasing number of doctors are taking up multiple roles of doctor, researcher and entrepreneur. This makes it imperative for the new-age doctors and the medical community, in general to keep pace with the latest developments in the field from all over the world.

“The launch of Future Medicine marks the culmination of years of ideation and deliberations among doctors, researchers, regulators and industry stakeholders about building a single-point solution to help India’s medical community keep pace with these changes. At the same time, Future Medicine – a first-of-its-kind news magazine, upholds the strictest editorial standards and will function with complete independence,” said CH Unnikrishnan, Founder & Editor of Future Medicine, and Director, NGSM.



Conceived and crafted by a team of senior journalists, scientific writers, medical researchers and doctors, Future Medicine connects Indian clinicians with the ever-evolving science of healthcare and helps bridge the gap between research and real world medical practice, while bringing a refreshing change in the way scientific and industry information is disseminated. The scientific content of Future Medicine is thoroughly reviewed and authenticated by NGSM’s knowledge partner SGRF, one of the most credible global life sciences think tanks.

“Emerge Ventures is focused on investing in innovative and impactful ideas in the area of healthcare and life sciences. We found NGSM’s concept of enabling clinicians to keep pace with evolving medicine and science very exciting. Indian market has a dearth of medical content of high quality that Future Medicine will fulfill,” said Mahesh Pratapneni, Managing Director, Emerge Ventures Pte Ltd.

“The idea of a new media tool for medical science and industry update for clinicians and healthcare industry goes exactly in line with DC Books’ philosophy of promoting education and awareness in the areas of literature, science and management. At the same time, we are also aware of the important role that such a product can play in the market,” said Ravi Dee Cee, Chief Executive Officer, DC Books and Publisher, Future Medicine.

About NGSM



NextGen Science Media Pvt Ltd is a Bangalore-based knowledge driven media startup backed by Emerge Ventures- Singapore, DC Books India and a team of individual shareholders. The company’s key focus is to generate and disseminate high quality content on latest and emerging developments in the field of medical science and healthcare technologies as well as industry trends for the clinicians, medical researchers, students and key decision makers in healthcare management.



About Emerge Ventures



Emerge Ventures is a Singapore-based firm led by entrepreneurs focused on helping other entrepreneurs achieve breakthrough value through strategic realignment, management mentorship, operational support and growth capital. Its key investment portfolio in India includes MedGenome, Saksin LifeSciences, Clairvoyant, Impelsys, Edutor Technologies among others.



About DC Books



DC Books, one of the prestigious literary publishing houses in India, was established in the year 1974 by Dominic Chacko Kizhakemuri [popularly known as DC, doyen of publishing in India]. It is the first publishing house to get ISO certification in India. The company is considered to have the highest pool of intellectual property /content suited for the Indian market. Strong editorial team ensure experiments with new formations, new areas, and encourage budding writers. DC Books publish around 1500 books of all genre in an year, making it one of the largest literary publishers of India. English-English-Malayalam Dictionary published by DC Books is the second highest selling bilingual dictionary in the Indian market.