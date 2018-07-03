TechGig

Guinness World Record holder – TechGig Code Gladiators – hosted a hackathon in 9 different themes, apart from the core coding competition in the 2018 edition.

Themes included new-age technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Alexa, and Blockchain. About 252 coders from these skills were shortlisted for the mega final from overall 2,28,880 entries! In today’s age where ‘disruption’ is the buzzword, one is expected to be adept with new-age technologies to be able to provide cutting-edge business solutions. Acknowledging this fact, the world’s biggest coding competition – TechGig Code Gladiators 2018 – had introduced 9 themes other than the core coding competition in the latest edition. The themes included some of the most in-demand skills like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Alexa, and Blockchain, allowing coders a fabulous opportunity to showcase their talent.



Code Gladiators 2018 invited entries for 9 themes – Artificial Intelligence, Alexa Skills, Big Data, Blockchain, Cloud Computing, E-commerce, Mobility & Location Services, Internet of Things and Machine Learning. The coding marathon garnered overall 2,28,880 entries. After shortlisting, only 252 theme entries made it to the mega final held on June 7 and 8 at the Reliance Corporate Park in Navi Mumbai. These techies submitted their final projects and presentations after coding non-stop for over 24 hours! Theme winners were felicitated on June 9, 2018, in a grand ceremony at Jio Talks Auditorium, Navi Mumbai along with the other code champions.



Code Gladiators is an annual codeathon organised by TechGig – India’s most popular tech learning platform. This contest witnessed enthusiastic participation from both tech professionals and technology companies. In 2017, TechGig Code Gladiators registered more than 2 lakh participants and created a Guinness World Record for maximum participation globally. Interestingly, the 2018 edition surpassed that record with 2,28,880 participants.



“After bagging the Guinness World Record in 2017, we proved TechGig Code Gladiators’ massive reach in the tech community. In 2018, we wanted to leverage this reach to harness tech diversity and hence we introduced 9 niche themes. We saw teams presenting fabulous ideas like easing peer-to-peer financing using Blockchain or predicting the outcome of IPL Cricket matches by using Artificial Intelligence. It is heartening to see such ideas germinating from the Code Gladiators’ floor,” said Ramathreya Krishnamurthy, Business Head, TechGig and TimesJobs.



Theme round finalists comprised of IT freshers and experienced professionals alike. One team from the E-commerce theme comprised of professionals working for more than a decade. When asked what motivated them to code again, they said that most companies now work on new technologies and hence Code Gladiators is an apt opportunity to work with new genres. “A decade ago most companies wanted professionals working on Java, Windows, etc. but today companies use Artificial Intelligence or Blockchain. It makes all the sense to start learning and using these technologies,” said Bhavesh Jain, one of the team leaders at Code Gladiators 2018.



Three winners were declared from each theme. Some teams had as interesting names as their projects. Sample this – A team called ‘2StatesCoders’ was the winner in E-commerce theme and comprised of a couple hailing from two different Indian states. Another team called ‘404 Found’ was second runners-up in the Blockchain theme. Complete name of winners is available at https://www.techgig.com/codegladiators



Complementing the theme winners, Sanjay Goyal, Head-Product and Technology at TechGig and TimesJobs said, “All these 252 theme finalists are winners in the true sense because they beat the best of Indian coding minds to be here. These young coders are a proof that Indian techies are second to none. I am happy that TechGig Code Gladiators has been able to provide a platform to all these young, talented coders.”



Deloitte has been associated with TechGig Code Gladiators in 2017 and 2018 edition. Dr. Sandeep Sharma, Leader with Deloitte Consulting India Private Limited said, “Our professionals keep seeking newer opportunities that help them hone their skills in upcoming and new-age technologies, and utilize their capabilities to result in an enhanced delivery experience. Platforms like the recently concluded TechGig Code Gladiators 2018 championship, is just another example of how professionals can stay upbeat and challenge themselves to enrich their problem solving capabilities.”



Winners from theme rounds were awarded a cheque of Rs 1.5 Lakh, a trophy and merit certificates. A complete list of winners is as follows:

Theme Winner 1st Runners-Up 2nd Runners-Up Artificial Intelligence Team Name: Team_AI Shantanu Kumar Team Name: OldGuys Sonny Laskar, Sudalai Rajkumar Team Name: AI-team

Arnab Kumar, Sourabh Gope Alexa Team Name: skill-n-solution

Vasavi Chitlur, Vijay M, Prabhu KR Team Name: Dining Philosophers

Priyankar, Bhuvan Rohith Team Name: Mob_Psycho

Sayak Kundu, Kalpit Pokra Big Data Team Name: Code Commando

Anurag Joshi Team Name: RMS

Sowjanya Swathi, Ravi Varma, Kotha Saiteja Team Name: Falcon

Masud Sarkar Blockchain Team Name: Sopra Steria

Ninjaz Deepak Bansal, Anuj Talwar, Deepak Gangwar Team Name: Satoshi

Souradeep Das, Rounak Datta, Tejasv Sharma Team Name: 404 Found

Gaurav Pahuja, Abhi Saxena, Tushar Garg Team Name: Blockchain Sultans

Gurpreet Singh, Amit Rajput Cloud Computing Team Name: Jaeger

Shakti Rathore, Rohit Sharma, Shashank Upadhyay Team Name: BotLabs

Vansh Soni, Ritwik Joshi Team Name: CG_SIZZLERS

Ramkumar RN, Suresh, Sebastin Naveen Ecommerce Team Name: 2StatesCoders

Prithwiraj Roy, Parvathy Nandakumar Team Name: Gathaks

Anudeep Anumula, Ckrishna Kanth, Satya Pavan Team Name: Search Analytics

Naaz Afrin, Ahmad Zia Mobility & Location Services Team Name: Mr-Robot

Pranay Lobo, Khem Agarwal, Aditya Khedekar Team Name: JioAndroid

Gunjan Kumar, Narayan Soni, Santosh Team Name: Hackerz

Arunachalam B, Adithya AN Internet of Things Team Name: INNgineers

Naman, Isha, Neil Daftary Team Name: NoelVasanth_0AFD

Sameer Raju, Noel Vasanth Team Name: DiGiIoT

Prasenjit Pandit, Karan Balkar, Rahul Kumar Machine Learning Team Name: OldGuys

Sonny Laskar, Sudalai Rajkumar Team Name: Shaz

Mohammad Shahebaz Team Name: Men of Mordor

Tushar Goswamy, Surya Teja, Vatsalya Tandon