Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany announces the winners of ‘Merck More Than a Mother’ Media Recognition Awards 2017 at an award ceremony held yesterday in Nairobi, Kenya. The awards were initiated with the aim to recognize and appreciate professional journalists and media students who have produced accurate, informative and compelling stories about infertility, infertile women or couples.
The Second Award was given to Mr. Musaka Abdalla Tiff from Record TV Network, Uganda for his story named ‘Living with the burden of barrenness’.
The First Award from the Print Media Segment was received by Mr. Gardy Chacha, Senior Health and Science Reporter from Standard Newspaper, Kenya. He was selected for his soul-stirring story named ‘Cecilia Wairimu: One woman, Three marriages, 11 years of Infertility’. He was rewarded with USD 1500.
The second award was given to Mr. Mashaka Bonifas Mgeta, Jambo Lee News, Tanzania for his story ‘Infertility Promotes Violence against Women in Tarime’.
The First Award from the Online Media Segment was given to Ms. Molatelo Mainetje, News and Current Affair Producer and Documentary Filmmaker from South Africa for her short film called ‘Womb Man’. She was rewarded with USD 1500.
The Second Award was given to Ms. Maryanne Waweru-Wanyama, Blogger- Mummy Tales and Maternal Health Advocate, Kenya for her story ‘You Rather birth to a Mad Man, than Never having Given Birth at all’.
Ms. Asha Bakidusa, Journalist with Royal Media Services Limited, Under Bahari FM, Kenya was given the First Award for the Radio Segment for her program on ‘How family men supporting their spouses in cases of Infertility’. She was rewarded with USD 1500.
Here are the details of First Award winners from media student’s category from each segment:
The Second Award was given to Ms. Stephanie Odhiambo, Everest Media Solution, Day Star University, Kenya for her story 'Merck Foundation CEO, Rasha Kelej on course to fight for ‘infertile’ women’.
The First Award from the Print Media Segment will be given to Mr. Sérgio Simão Raimundo from Eduardo Mondlane University, Mozambique. He was selected for his story named ‘Infertility in the South of Mozambique’. He was rewarded with USD 1000.
Merck foundation announced the call for application for ‘Merck more than a Mother’ Media Recognition Award 2018 at the end of the ceremony and encouraged all African media to be advocate for the campaign and apply for the competition.
The Award ceremony is to be followed by Merck Foundation’s first ‘Merck Health Media Training’ to break stigma around infertility and improve awareness about male infertility. It will be held today on 10th of July 2018, with the aim to train African journalists about the international standards and media ethics for reporting sensitive issues like infertility.
About ‘Merck More Than a Mother’ campaign
In many cultures, childless women suffer discrimination, stigma, and ostracism. Their inability to have children results in great isolation, disinheritance, and assaults. ‘Merck More Than a Mother’ empowers such women through the access to information, health, change of mindsets and economic empowerment.
