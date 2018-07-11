Myntra is excited to announce the exclusive launch of contemporary, Spanish fashion brand “Niza”, introduced in India by their strategic partner Zashed. Niza is known internationally for its elaborate, original and sophisticated designs.



Actress Malaika Arora launched the brand in a high-octane fashion event today at the Myntra headquarters in Bangalore. The launch of Niza marks Myntra’s expansion of its international fashion brand portfolio. In India, Niza offers classic western wear apparel, adding just a slight desi flare to make it perfect for the modern Indian woman.



Women today want to look good, look beautiful and with that intent Niza and Myntra bring contemporary women’s clothing in fresh styles and themes in the world of fashion. Niza is a women's fashion Brand from Spain with more than 20 years of experience. NIZA’s signature conveys a unique personality with unique embroidery and appliqués in quality fabrics and fibres, creating brightly coloured garments for a sophisticated and discerning woman of today. Niza offers you a wide range of western and indo western wear. The signature manages to convey a unique personality while still embracing current day trends, and with their wide range of categories and sizes, Niza guarantees the perfect outfit for every woman.



Over the past 20 years, Niza has developed a differentiated fashion for a woman seeking trend and exclusivity. The effort, dedication and success of the garments has led to growth that has resulted in more than 35 single-brand outlets and more than 500 multi-brand outlets worldwide.



Speaking on the expansion of Myntra’s portfolio and their association with Niza, Ananya Tripathi, Head – Category and Chief Strategy Officer, Myntra said, “Myntra is the most popular choice for fashion shopping among the Urban Trailblazer segment in India. We are very excited to have an exclusive association with “Niza” for retailing its products on Myntra. We believe it offers our shoppers a refreshing new take on premium fashion through its product and design sensibility. "Niza" with its original and sophisticated collection are sure to make it to the premium women shopper's wardrobe.”

Speaking at the event, Malaika Arora, said, “I am excited to launch the Spanish brand Niza on Myntra. Niza is a unique brand that resonated with my sense of style and I am very thrilled to launch it exclusively on one of India’s most popular fashion platforms, Myntra.”