SoundLogic, one of the fastest growing brands in the audio and electronics industry, has roped in India’s most successful captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, as a partner-evangelist. As SoundLogic looks to build on its presence in the Indian market to enter new segments and build marketshare, MS Dhoni will be an integral part of the journey.

“Music drives me to do more on and off the field and there is no better fit than SoundLogic’s range of audio products. Right from the first meeting with Sagar and team, I realized that this is a group of young professionals with a clear and ambitious roadmap. I am excited to be part of their journey and I am sure consumers will also be as enthusiastic about the products as we are,” says Mahi.

As an audiophile himself, ‘Captain Cool’ understands the cutting-edge technology involved in the designing of these audio products, which was a factor in his decision to extend his support to SoundLogic’s vision.

Speaking about the partnership, Sagar Gwallani, CEO of SoundLogic said, “Mahi is the epitome of leadership and self-belief. He is driven by passion and continues to inspire millions. Like SoundLogic, Dhoni represents the new age of Indians – confident, cool and savvy. We look forward to working with him to develop innovative and engaging collaborations with consumers.”

SoundLogic recently appointed PointNine Lintas as its full-service agency. The agency is working with the team at SoundLogic and Mahi to create the marketing roadmap for the brand.

According to Vikas Mehta, CEO, PointNine Lintas, “Mahi coming on board is of great significance for SoundLogic. We now have a confluence of best-in-class products and a perfectly apt persona. The fact that this isn’t yet another brand ambassador deal but a deeper partnership; makes it a great runway for real innovations as we take SoundLogic’s products to market.”

This partnership aims to connect with the brand's target audience and to strengthen the brand’s appeal and stature.