University College London (UCL) and New York University (NYU) selected Prasoon Sharma for its esteemed Global Public Policy Leadership Program named as Pentland Scholar. Annually, only one candidate globally is selected for this Pentland Scholar (Global EMPA) program fully funded by Pentland Group. Pentland group owns brands like Reebok, Speedo, JD sports etc. Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore are UCL alumni.

Prasoon Sharma represented India at the 5th India-China Strategic Economic Dialogue 2018 (SED) as a member of Policy Coordination Group (PCG) – the highest and most influential group. The Indian delegation was led by Dr. Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, NITI Ayog, the Government of India’s policy think tank. NDRC led Chinese delegation at the meet. Prasoon got promoted to PCG from Hi-Tech group in SED 2016. During the BRICS summit in 2017, government-owned media in China published his articles that highlighted synergies between India-China’s innovation in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence. Prasoon’s idea of creating Asian Silicon Valley by connecting Shenzhen & Bangalore was widely endorsed by policymakers from both the countries.

Prasoon is Founding Director – India Global Centre for Chinese (IGCCS). IndiaGlobal (IG) is founded and supported by global Indians like Vinai Thummalapally – the first Indian-American US Ambassador (to Belize) and roommate of Barak Obama at Occidental College, Professor VP Nanda, University of Denver – was honoured with one of India’s highest civilian honour, the Padma Award.

In last 4 years, Prasoon facilitated $6 Billion investment from China and created $450 million worth projects in Smart City and e-governance Domain.

Prasoon pioneered Indo-China joint Incubation Centre idea and was invited as Judge for Atal Innovation Mission (AIM)'s Tinkering lab. Recently, Prasoon was invited as Mentor for Yes Bank’s SCALE accelerator. Yes Bank is India’s fourth-largest bank. Prasoon was invited by AIM Smart City Accelerator, supported by ISB, Microsoft & Dalmia Bharat group, to mentor startups working in smart city domain. Presently, Prasoon is Country Head – China, Entrepreneurs Café (Ecafe). Ecafe is in 100 global cities in 6 continents, Supporting 40000 entrepreneurs. Prasoon is also Mentor & Chief Strategy officer – Indian President awardee Startup – Nasofilter.