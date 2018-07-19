Mega Skill Centre of CMC Skills has received the 'Training Center of the Year' award from Jharkhand Government in recognition to their outstanding performance in the field of skill development. The programme was organized by Jharkhand Skill Development Mission Society on the eve of the World Youth Skills Day at the Tata College premises in Chaibasa, Jharkhand on July 15, 2018. It was a memorable event with a sense of pride for all stakeholders of the Skill ecosystem of Jharkhand.



The event was attended by Hon’ble Minister Dr. Neera Yadav, Member of Parliament Shri Lakshaman Gilua, Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Sharma, Mission Director JSDMS Shri Ravi Ranjan, and several other dignitaries.



CMC Skills is a leading skill development agency, whose aim is to train and improve the skills of people belonging to different strata of the society, thereby, empowering them to make progress in society.