Infor, a leading provider of industry-specific cloud applications, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Wood as General Manager, India, Middle East, and Africa (IMEA). Wood has led Infor’s Consulting Services team for Europe since joining in 2016.



Reporting to Cormac Watters, Executive Vice President and General Manager EMEA, Wood will lead the IMEA business unit from Infor's office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. With plans to double the region’s business in two years, Wood will be responsible for reinvigorating the channel, expanding direct customer relationships and forming new strategic alliances.



“Infor has demonstrated an ability to deliver mission critical cloud in every industry represented across the IMEA region. Demand for our solutions is growing exponentially as businesses recognise the value of deep industry-specific functionality, out-of-the-box. Infor is collapsing traditional implementation times from months or years to a matter of weeks allowing our customers to remain focused on their core activities,” said Jonathan Wood.



Wood will lead Infor’s customer-centric strategy which will leverage a new Digital Transformation hub within Infor’s Dubai office, where customers and partners will collaborate to imagine and realise their Digital potential.



Furthermore, he will oversee the continued expansion of the Infor footprint outside of Cloud ERP with leading solutions including Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), Infor Coleman (AI), Human Capital Management (HCM), Infor CloudSuite Financials, and Birst analytics.



Infor's Channel Partner Program remains a key pillar of growth and Wood will play an instrumental role in investing in the channel, ensuring an expansion in channel territories and opportunities, as well supporting the training, enablement and specialisation needs of the Channel Partners.

