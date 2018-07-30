Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), the country’s second largest car manufacturer and the number one car exporter since inception, received an overwhelming response and participation from customers for its Brilliant Moments with Hyundai Campaign. Celebrating 20 Years in India and thanking over 5.4 Million valuable customers, Hyundai released the second film – emotionally connecting Brilliant Moments with Hyundai – ‘Army with SANTRO’ on July 17, 2018. The campaign has recorded 100 Million views in just 11 Days of its release in Social Media.

Commenting on the response from customers, Mr. Y K Koo, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “The second film ‘Army with SANTRO’ which was released on July 17th evokes National Pride and Patriotism and has crossed 100 Million views in 11 days setting a new record in the Indian Corporate World and perhaps even created a World Record outside the entertainment industry. We thank all our customers and appreciate their support in making these records. We have invited our customers to share their emotional stories of Brilliant Moments with us, and their overwhelming response is a true testimony of our strong connect with them.”

The first Brilliant Moment film – ‘The Deal with ACCENT’ released on June 27, 2018 garnered over 100 Million views in just ­­­­­­­­­­17 days of its release. The campaign has recorded unprecedented engagement on social media customers sharing 17,000 beautiful stories of their real-life experiences with Hyundai Cars.

Hyundai released both the films on Social Media and digital platforms. The customers of iconic Hyundai brands – SANTRO, ACCENT, and i10 have been invited to share their Brilliant Memories with Hyundai through the microsite www.BrilliantMoments.in, special letter boxes at the Hyundai dealership network, email on [email protected] and Whatsapp (8130121212). Top 10 #BrilliantMoments stories shared by the Hyundai customers would be made into individual films and promoted for voting on the microsite www.BrilliantMoments.in and the top 3 films with the highest votes would be chosen as winners. The Winners will be gifted Hyundai cars at a mega event in presence of our corporate brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan, a domestic holiday for 10 couples and 1,000 gift vouchers for lucky winners.





Film Name Release Date No. of Days Views The Deal with ACCENT June 27, 2018 17 Over 100 Million Army with SANTRO July 17, 2018 11 Over 100 Million



About HMIL

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC). HMIL is the second largest car manufacturer and the number one car exporter since inception in India. It currently has nine car models across segments – EON, GRAND i10, ELITE i20, ACTIVE i20, XCENT, VERNA, ELANTRA, CRETA & TUCSON. HMIL’s fully integrated state-of-the-art manufacturing plant near Chennai boasts advanced production, quality, and testing capabilities.

HMIL forms a critical part of HMC’s global export hub. It currently exports to around 88 countries across Africa, Middle East, Latin America, Australia and Asia Pacific. To support its growth and expansion plans, HMIL currently has 493 dealers and more than 1,309 service points across India. In its commitment to provide customers with cutting-edge global technology, Hyundai has a modern multi-million dollar R&D facility in Hyderabad. The R&D centre endeavours to be a center of excellence in automobile engineering.



