Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), the country’s second largest car manufacturer and the number one car exporter since inception, received an overwhelming response and participation from customers for its Brilliant Moments with Hyundai Campaign. To celebrate Hyundai’s legacy and thank over 5.3 Million valuable customers, HMIL released the emotionally connecting Brilliant Moments with Hyundai first film – ‘The Deal with ACCENT’ on June 27, 2018. The campaign has recorded unprecedented engagement on social media crossing over 100 Million views in just ­­­­­­­­­­17 days of its release.



Commenting on the response from customers, Mr. Y K Koo, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “We are delighted with the record response on the Brilliant Moments Emotional Digital Campaign clocking more than 100 Million views and have received over 5000 stories shared by our customers in just 17 days of its release in social media. The 100 Million views milestone is a strong testimony of Hyundai’s position as the country’s Most Loved, Trusted and Caring car company and showcasing Hyundai Brand touching the Hearts of Millions of Indians. As we celebrate the most successful 20 years and look-up to the next 20, our vision is to become the customers’ Lifetime Partners in Automobile and beyond.”



Buoyed by the success of the first film ‘The Deal with ACCENT’ – Hyundai will release the 2nd film ‘Army with SANTRO’ in the third week of July and will be promoted on Social Media and digital platforms. The customers of iconic Hyundai brands – SANTRO, ACCENT and i10 would be invited to share their Brilliant Memories with Hyundai through the microsite www.BrilliantMoments.in, special letterboxes at the Hyundai dealership network, email on entries@brilliantmoments.in and Whatsapp (8130121212). Top 10 #BrilliantMoments stories shared by the Hyundai customers would be made into individual films and promoted for voting on the microsite www.BrilliantMoments.in and the top 3 films with the highest votes would be chosen as winners. The Winners will be gifted Hyundai cars at a mega event in presence of our corporate brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan, a domestic holiday for 10 couples and 1000 gift vouchers for lucky winners.



The Brilliant Moments Campaign is an initiative to provide a unique experience through various Experiential Marketing, Sales and Service initiatives at all Hyundai Touchpoints and invite the customers of SANTRO, ACCENT and i10 to share their brilliant moment stories.



To commemorate these 20 years and trust in Brand Hyundai, the Customers of SANTRO, ACCENT and i10 can avail special service offers during the month of July 2018:

Free comprehensive car inspection

10% discount on spare parts

20% discount on mechanical labour, oil and value-added services



About HMIL



Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC). HMIL is the second largest car manufacturer and the number one car exporter since inception in India. It currently has nine car models across segments – EON, GRAND i10, ELITE i20, ACTIVE i20, XCENT, VERNA, ELANTRA, CRETA & TUCSON. HMIL’s fully integrated state-of-the-art manufacturing plant near Chennai boasts advanced production, quality and testing capabilities.

HMIL forms a critical part of HMC’s global export hub. It currently exports to around 88 countries across Africa, Middle East, Latin America, Australia and Asia Pacific. To support its growth and expansion plans, HMIL currently has 495 dealers and more than 1,309 service points across India. In its commitment to provide customers with cutting-edge global technology, Hyundai has a modern multi-million dollar R&D facility in Hyderabad. The R&D centre endeavours to be a center of excellence in automobile engineering.

