Grail Insights, formerly Grail Research, has reorganized as an independent global strategic insights consultancy. It is one of the top strategic consultancies in India.



Grail Insights has 250+ consultants, analysts, data scientists and technologists worldwide. Their largest office is based in Noida with approximately 200 employees and plans for expansion. As COO, Abhay Mathur explains, “The reorganization will drive growth and we are actively pursuing top talent in India and beyond. We have always been a future-focused company and now we are moving even faster.”



“As a newly independent company we are optimally positioned to pursue innovative approaches to uncovering opportunities and implementing solutions to our clients’ most pressing business challenges,” says Arundhati Mehrotra, Global Head of Research. “Our motto is ‘See Clearly. Act Decisively.’ We go several steps beyond traditional market research companies because we are action-obsessed,” she explains.



The company began in 2006 as the strategic research arm of Monitor Group. In 2009 Grail became part of Integreon and greatly expanded its global footprint. After NewQuest Capital acquired Integreon in 2016, it recognized Grail’s potential as an independent firm.



Why the name change? Because Grail is an insights company. While primary and secondary research remain cornerstones, Grail’s rigorously holistic approach involves applying data-driven insights to their clients’ financial, procurement, sales, compliance and regulatory functions in ways that extend strategic vision, enhance productivity, capitalize on the opportunity and build the bottom line.



Now, with an independent executive team and separate sources of growth funding, Grail is optimally poised to respond decisively to an evolving insights industry and help clients chart the course from insights to action.



For more information visit their new website www.grailinsights.com or contact [email protected].