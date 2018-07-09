GiftaLove.com, India’s one-stop online gift shopping destination is all set to entice people with its extravagant Rakhi Collection 2018. To send Rakhi to USA, Canada, UK and across the globe, the portal is a reliable name leveraging on years of efficient delivery services.

From inception in the year 2013 till today, GiftaLove.com had become a very accredited and favorite name for online gift shopping in India. In the span of 5 years, the portal has served more than 1 Lakh people with its impressive and extensive gifting solutions. For birthday, anniversary, housewarming, Mother’s Day, New Year and other celebratory moments falling round the year, the portal offers extensive ranges of gifts, flowers, cakes and lot more.



Now for the upcoming Raksha Bandhan celebration, the portal has already commenced imperative initiatives. This time, the Rakhi threads and Rakhi Gifts Collection 2018 will be extensive embracing unique and trendy options of Rakhi for brothers as well as Rakhi gifts online. On top of that, the portal will be enabling people to send Rakhi to USA, Australia, Germany, UK and other countries worldwide with advanced services that will assure safe and on-time worldwide Rakhi delivery.



“This year, we have planned to move very strategically in catering to the high demands of gifts and Rakhi orders during the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan 2018. Concluding the fine points from past years, we have made strategic planning to endure a big number of sales this year and assuring safe and timely Rakhi delivery in Dubai, UK, Germany, USA and other parts of the world. People will be able to experience a very efficient, safe and well-timed worldwide Rakhi delivery services on their orders this time. Also, the extended worldwide delivery network has led to prospects of Rakhi delivery in many new international locations. Therefore, we are making it possible for every sister to send Rakhi to brother residing miles away to a distinct part of the world,” said Deelip Kumar, the CEO of GiftaLove.com when being asked about the advancement made in the services of Worldwide Rakhi delivery.



Some of the major spheres of GiftaLove for the advancement worldwide Rakhi delivery are-



Expanding Worldwide Delivery Services in Several Countries, Cities and Towns

This year, the online gift store is making every possible step in expanding the worldwide delivery network in many countries, cities and towns based across the globe. This expansion will result in speedy Rakhi delivery in India and in worldwide Rakhi delivery services too.

Collaborating with Major Delivery Service Providers across the Globe

For assuring safe and timely Rakhi delivery in USA, Australia, Canada and other parts of the globe, collaborating with many reputed delivery service providers based across the world was a very mandatory decision. This will strengthen the delivery network of the website and will allow people to send Rakhi worldwide without any doubts.

Making ‘On-Time Delivery’ a Key Concern!

One of the major ways, the portal has initiated the advancement of worldwide Rakhi delivery is by making on-time delivery, an aspect of major concern. This approach itself is the drive for attaining maximum customer satisfaction in terms of Rakhi delivery nationwide and worldwide.

Developing a Prompt Customer Support Service!

Besides the major developments on the expansion and speeding up network of worldwide delivery, the major ways GiftaLove will be improvising on attaining maximum customer satisfaction will be by developing a prompt and very responsive customer care support service. This will help in making a quick resolution to any matter of delay or other issue hindering Rakhi delivery in India and worldwide.