GiftaLove.com, India’s one-stop online gift shopping destination is all set to entice people with its extravagant Rakhi Collection 2018. To send Rakhi to USA, Canada, UK and across the globe, the portal is a reliable name leveraging on years of efficient delivery services.
From inception in the year 2013 till today, GiftaLove.com had become a very accredited and favorite name for online gift shopping in India. In the span of 5 years, the portal has served more than 1 Lakh people with its impressive and extensive gifting solutions. For birthday, anniversary, housewarming, Mother’s Day, New Year and other celebratory moments falling round the year, the portal offers extensive ranges of gifts, flowers, cakes and lot more.
This year, the online gift store is making every possible step in expanding the worldwide delivery network in many countries, cities and towns based across the globe. This expansion will result in speedy Rakhi delivery in India and in worldwide Rakhi delivery services too.
For assuring safe and timely Rakhi delivery in USA, Australia, Canada and other parts of the globe, collaborating with many reputed delivery service providers based across the world was a very mandatory decision. This will strengthen the delivery network of the website and will allow people to send Rakhi worldwide without any doubts.
One of the major ways, the portal has initiated the advancement of worldwide Rakhi delivery is by making on-time delivery, an aspect of major concern. This approach itself is the drive for attaining maximum customer satisfaction in terms of Rakhi delivery nationwide and worldwide.
Besides the major developments on the expansion and speeding up network of worldwide delivery, the major ways GiftaLove will be improvising on attaining maximum customer satisfaction will be by developing a prompt and very responsive customer care support service. This will help in making a quick resolution to any matter of delay or other issue hindering Rakhi delivery in India and worldwide.
