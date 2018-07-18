Network Security Vendor of the Year

Cisco, a leading global technology leader received top honors at Frost & Sullivan’s 2018 India ICT Awards, with four awards in the Enterprise Infrastructure category. The three awards in the enterprise security category recognize Cisco’s ability to integrate security across the network, cloud, Internet, email, and endpoints while blocking multiple threats in the least possible time. Cisco was recognized as the Contact Center Vendor of the Year for its ability to deliver personalized omnichannel experiences that meet today’s customer expectations.



Currently in its 16th year, the 2018 India ICT Awards witnessed participation from leading personalities and companies from the ICT sector and honored companies that created breakthrough business models and strategies through the innovative use of transformative technologies. This year, 39 awards were presented across four categories: Enterprise Infrastructure, Emerging Services, Enterprise Telecom Services, and Mobile and Wireless.



Talking about the recognition, Parminder Kaur, Associate Director, Digital Transformation Practice, Frost & Sullivan, said, “Cisco has had an excellent year in demonstrating technology innovation and leadership across enterprise infrastructure segments. It delivered excellent customer experience through its contact center solutions and had garnered appreciation from enterprises for its cutting-edge technology. Its focus on enterprise and data center security has grown manifold in the Indian enterprise security segment. It has continued to gain significant mindshare amongst enterprises with its comprehensive range of products and services that meet varying customer requirements.”



Vishak Raman, Director, Security Business, Cisco India & SAARC said, “We are delighted to be recognized for our cyber security capabilities. Security is a top focus area for our customers and we are committed to helping them keep a step ahead of the emerging threats. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of security technologies that work together to deliver effective network security and incident response, while boosting IT productivity through automation. This recognition is a testament to our customer-centric approach and our collaborations with partners in their digital transformation journey.”



Hariharan S, Director, Collaboration, Cisco India & SAARC said, “Digital technologies have disrupted customer’s buying patterns; with increasing competition and very little product differentiation, enhanced customer experience is the best bet for businesses to influence their customers. With this philosophy, we have been developing solutions that understand the customer needs and customize it according to their requirements, thereby ensuring the highest level of customer satisfaction and enhanced experience. We are honored by this recognition and are committed to offering a connected customer journey across all types of interactions.”



The Accolades Won by Cisco Systems at Frost & Sullivan’s 2018 India ICT Awards:

Network Security Vendor of the Year

Cyber attacks have become complex and the network remains the most vulnerable point of intrusion. Criminals find it easy to enter corporate networks where enterprises still use the traditional mode of network protection. However, in the recent past, threat vectors have changed and now it’s more about dealing with unknown and non-signature based attacks where threat detection is critical.

Understanding the need to build the next-generation cyber security product, Cisco has a unique portfolio of network security products that are based on advanced security technologies, architecture and intelligence. Cisco is one of the very few network security vendors who focus on delivering unified threat-centric security architecture to protect enterprises from modern day threats. The company has a unique product line which includes Cisco Firepower Next-Generation Firewall, Cisco Meraki MX series, and Cisco Advanced Malware Protection. The company believes in providing an integrated threat defense strategy for enterprises to better combat and control cyber attacks. The company continues to invest heavily in innovation, which is core to the success of the vendor. Cisco’s balanced focus on both large enterprises and SMBs has made the company a vendor of choice among Indian customers.

Cyber Security Analytics Platform Vendor of the Year

The increasing complexity of enterprise networks has exposed several loopholes within the IT ecosystem. Today, cyber criminals log into systems, databases and web applications through stolen user credentials. In several cases, threat actors hide and persist undetected within the digital business for days or even months. While technology adoption has grown in scale and sophistication, it is important that there be a solution in place to detect advanced threats early in the attack lifecycle and before the network is compromised.

Cisco has been competent in identifying security challenges faced by enterprises. The company has invested in a security analytics solution that provides comprehensive threat visibility in the extended network. The company’s vision of helping customers with security products and solutions that shorten the time to detect the threat and respond quickly is much realistic with its Stealthwatch Enterprise product. Being a pioneer in the security industry, the company has partnered with several ecosystem players to provide joint solutions to customers around security. Cisco’s ‘buy, build, and partner’ strategy is key to the overall value proposition that the company makes to its customers. With a focus on advanced security technologies, such as analytics, machine learning and behavioral modeling, Cisco has emerged as a market leader in the cybersecurity analytics space due to the growing confidence that Indian enterprises place on its solutions.

Datacenter and Software Defined Networking Security Vendor of the Year

Most large enterprises are embarking on the journey of digital transformation. Customer demands have changed, business preferences have shifted and competition has grown several folds. Organizations need to be agile and focus on delivering superior customer experience to stay in business. To make this transformation, enterprises need to adopt technologies that leverage the benefit of software-defined capabilities without increasing the complexity of operations. While these technologies offer ease of work and advocate efficiency, security remains a daunting challenge for enterprises. Hence, it is imperative for enterprises to adopt technologies that prevent data center breaches.

Cisco has been at the forefront of developing products that are secure and offer best-in-class SDN to help enable digital transformation for enterprises. Cisco ACI has been instrumental in providing security through micro-segmentation, by applying security rules and policies at the network level. The company is a pioneer in security solutions and has created a security value proposition for customers that have an on-premise, cloud, and virtual datacenter. In India, Cisco has been a remarkable partner for large system integrators that have invested in its enterprise cloud platform.

Contact Center Vendor of the Year

Customers are the focal point around which companies weave their business strategies. Understanding customer needs and building/modifying products or services around these needs are factors that decide the success or failure of a business. To understand the customer and to improve the overall customer experience, companies are looking toward elevating contact center solutions to measure customer satisfaction and also to enhance the overall customer experience.

Cisco stands shoulder to shoulder with businesses as they go on their journey of customer experience enrichment. With its extensive product range, Cisco aims to satisfy the contact center requirements of large, medium and small companies. The recent key acquisitions in the contact center space signal that the company is now more focused than ever toward building a stronger customer base by winning several new customers in India. In addition, Cisco has been successful in developing strong Workforce Management (WFM) product offerings through partnerships, which help businesses ensure efficiency within their contact center function by achieving agent agility, providing flexibility to agents and real-time customer analytics for better agent productivity. Cisco’s 360-degree strategy to build more efficient contact center solutions and team up with other companies to offer comprehensive solutions set it on a league of its own in the contact center solutions space.

About the Awards

Frost & Sullivan’s India ICT Awards contenders were judged on a variety of parameters including revenue, market share, product diversity, vertical and horizontal diversity, major customer acquisitions, and efficacy of innovation process, product service, positioning, and so on. The judging process involved in-depth primary interviews of various industry participants and secondary research conducted by Frost & Sullivan analysts. An elite panel of jury members comprising some of the most prominent CIOs/CTOs from the industry evaluated the compiled data and incorporated the end-user perspective. Frost & Sullivan then presented the awards to the companies that received the number one industry rank in each category.

