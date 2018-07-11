Forevermark, the diamond brand from the De Beers Group of Companies, in keeping with its commitment to all the authorised jewellers, diamantaires and manufacturers from across the world, hosted the much awaited 7th edition of the Forevermark Forum from July 9-11, 2018 in Delhi. This year’s theme at the forum was ‘The Future Is Now’.



The goal of this very successful forum was to provide a wide platform for all its partners to interact, transact and gain new perspective on Forevermark’s growth in context to events within and outside the industry. Partners discussed diversity in thought, culture, design, and innovation in a multi-faceted future brimming with diverse opportunities.



“Given our De Beers heritage and pedigree, our partners look at this forum as a source of information, learning, strategy and direction to understand the future industry, management and product trends. We have always been a disruptor brand and are pleased to continue to work with our valuable partners to bring fresh perspective and futuristic retail innovations to the industry,” said Stephen Lussier, CEO, Forevermark at the forum.



In keeping with the current socio-economic climate that caters to a very informed and conscientious consumer that has ever-changing, dynamic needs, Forevermark, equips partners with the newest retail innovations, latest technology and consumer insights to help them leverage their business better and stay ahead of the consumer curve. Existing and prospective partners are informed about new research and other tools through which they can successfully connect and convert consumers.



As a brand that leads the industry by example, Forevermark, known for the most beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced diamonds, follows a rigid set of protocols and parameters that ensure complete transparency between consumers and the brand, while also giving back to the society and community from where the diamonds are sourced.



“Over the years Forevermark Forum has been at the forefront of taking our partners through the future of the jewellery industry and has become a key event for all the jewellers in the diamond business. With each forum, we strive to build a legacy, strengthen partnerships and lead the diamond industry to a dazzling future. With the changing economic climate the importance of ethics in business are more pertinent than ever before. The digital disruption is paving the way for new ways to interact with our consumers and help us reach them with a story to tell in every important event in their life. When we think about the future sustainable practices cannot be left far behind and we are heavily invested in giving back to the community through various initiatives in gender equality, environmental conservation, employment generation and education. ” said Sachin Jain, President, Forevermark India.



One of the biggest takeaways from the event this year was the presence of Sophia, the most advanced social humanoid robot developed by Hong Kong-based company Hanson. Modelled after actress Audrey Hepburn, Sophia is known for her human-like appearance and behaviour compared to previous robotic variants. Sophia expressed her ability to participate in the whole process of selecting a Forevermark diamond and designing a piece of jewellery with Mr. Stephen Lussier, CEO Forevermark. A first in the jewellery business for any Artificial Intelligence!



The forum also consisted of a special Knowledge Series designed to bring experienced and intellectual minds together for discussions that foster inspiration, are idea-focused and provoke meaningful conversations. This year’s eminent speakers were Ronnie Screwvala – Media Pioneer and Entrepreneur and Abheek Singhi – Senior Partner & Managing Director at The Boston Consulting Group, who shared a fresh perspective to business and life, while also talking about experiences that enriched them as individuals.



Some of the key highlights that were showcased and discussed at the forum:



Trends 2018:

This Forum, Forevermark displayed the latest trends for 2018 bringing more than 2000 designs from the four key moods of the trends; the key trends for the year were Think Pink, Garden of Wonders, Game of Shapes and Time Capsule. The key aspect of the trends collection is to be prepared in anticipation of future styles. A nuanced understanding of trends supports the creation of investment pieces, which combine timeless elegance with contemporary appeal.



Consumer campaigns

Half Carat: the Forevermark Half Carat programme targets women who are bold, brilliant self-determined and are confident of the choices they make. These jewellery pieces are designed with a diamond of half carat or more and holds the power & potential for versatility in affordability, design and emotional value. Available in multiple designs in rings, earrings, & pendants crafted in association with this range will be prefect for everyday wear.



Tribute: The Forevermark Tribute™ Collection is a range that celebrates the uniqueness and brilliance of a women who wears it. These pieces can be worn stacked or layered to reflect your individual style and character. When combined, the look features multiple diamonds, paying tribute to the many qualities that together make you the incredible woman you are. Perfect for symbolizing your own distinct traits, or for celebrating the many qualities of a woman you adore, the Forevermark tribute collection is available at an authorized Forevermark jeweller.



Traditional setting: The Forevermark traditional setting collection features an array of close setting diamond jewellery in yellow and rose gold precious metals with a stunning display of South Indian designs. Forevermark has created this line of diamond jewellery for the millennials who love traditional jewellery with a hint of modern designs. The designs, the setting & the choice of diamonds sizes are all unique to the south region.



Retail Programmes



The Black Label: The Forevermark black label collection is an exquisite collection of diamonds cut with supreme symmetry and unprecedented accuracy to reflect dazzling light.



Carat Plus: A basket of 100 rare one-carat plus Forevermark diamonds which is an enduring testament to flawless craftsmanship and beauty that goes beyond the 4cs. This program will be showcased for 3 weeks at selected Forevermark authorised jewellers.



Exceptionals: This is a selection of some of the most exquisite diamonds in the world above 5 carats. This collection represents the pinnacle of the Forevermark promise: some of the earth’s most magnificent creations, in carat weights that demonstrate just how magical and stunning nature’s beauty can be.



Red Carpet: This year, Forevermark diamonds dazzled at the Oscars, the Golden Globes & the BAFTAs. With India’s finest craftsmanship and talent on a global platform, Forevermark offered stunning jewellery to international celebrities for the red-carpet season.



Circle of Trust: The Forevermark circle of trust is a radiant collection of diamond bangles, which is a symbol of love and timelessness. Each diamond in the bangles of this collection carries the Forevermark promise, with a unique inscription number and identification card bearing the assurance of it being rare and responsibly sourced.

Black Room: For your eyes only, Forevermark created an exclusive black room enclosure where a Forevermark diamond was on display revealing the beauty of a Forevermark promise. This special display demonstrated how light passes through a spectacular diamond to showcase its brilliance. The aesthetics of a Forevermark diamond go beyond the 4Cs and viewers were able to witness this as the light refracted through the diamond, across the room in myriad colours.

Consumer Insight Series

Womenomics: Forevermark explored the insight that women no longer wait for men to present them with beautiful jewellery. With a large percentage of women now being financially independent, they have the power to soundly invest in things that reflect their self-worth and hard work. Most women are breaking clichés by buying precious metals or diamonds for themselves – a sweet little way to savour their success. This demand from women represents more than 90% of all diamond jewellery sales around the world. We looked in depth at three trends that demonstrate the changing ways in which women are participating in society.

Digital Life Moments: Forevermark recognized that in today’s dynamic business environment, being open to change and having the ability to adapt are crucial. We must respond to new consumer requirements and embrace new opportunities. We undertook extensive research to understand the best way to target customers during micro-moments and important life events. Our study was designed to help our partners master the fine art of meeting the consumer at exactly the point when he is thinking about buying a diamond.

Designer Campaigns



The Zanyah collection: Sabyasachi Mukherjee, the master couturier, collaborated with Forevermark diamonds and launched the Zanyah collection. The collection comprises of a delicate range of enamelled drop earrings and vintage-style rings for men and women in yellow, rose and white gold.



The Artemis Extension Line: the ace Indian designer, Bibhu Mohapatra’s Artemis collection in collaboration with Forevermark diamonds revolves around three key motifs: the sun, moon and stars, as seen in earrings, rings, bracelets, pendants and brooches.



Technology Disruption

Proof of Integrity: De Beers created an immutable and secure digital trail for the selection of rough diamonds mined as they moved from the mine to cutter and polisher, then through to a jeweller. The blockchain platform, called Tracr™, will launch later this year and will be open to the industry.



Forevermark Diamond Institute: The De Beers Group of Companies, the organisation most closely associated with the mystique and science of diamonds, established the International Institute of Diamond Grading & Research (IIDGR) in 2008. IIDGR has laboratories in three global locations, Antwerp, Surat and Maidenhead. Each location provides first class services in diamond grading and testing. The facilities consist of experts who use comprehensive analysis using a variety of different in-house and proprietary equipment to ensure that every diamond assessed is naturally occurring and untreated.



The 2018 Forevermark Forum was attended by 600 of the most prominent industry influencers, retail chain owners and independent jewelers from the industry. C Krishniah Chetty & Sons, A S Motiwala, Hazoorilal, Joyalukkas, Mahesh Notandas, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Senco Gold & Diamonds, TBZ – The Original and Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers were some of the leading jewelers from across India present at the platform.

For further information about Forevermark, please visit forevermark.com