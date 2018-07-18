Forevermark, the diamond brand from De Beers Group of Companies keeping its promise of beauty, rarity and responsibly sourced diamonds, joins hands with Neelkanth Jewellers to showcase a never-before-seen range of 100 beautiful diamonds of One Carat and above for the first time, from 30th June to 23rd July.



The spectacular One Carat Plus program is a unique collection of rare Forevermark diamonds and will be on display and sale for a limited period. Less than 1% of the world’s diamonds are worthy of being called a Forevermark. Each Forevermark diamond undergoes a journey of rigorous selection and bears a unique inscription at its heart and hence each Forevermark diamond is one you can be proud to wear and own.



With this exclusive showcase, consumers in Bangalore will get an opportunity to view this unique collection of some of the world’s most beautiful One Carat Plus diamonds.



Walk into Neelkanth Jewellers to buy dazzling Forevermark solitaires and set them into an exclusive design to produce elegant masterpieces.



The Forevermark One Carat Plus exhibition is at Neelkanth Jewellers on Richmond Road Bangalore from 30th June to 23rd July. For more details, please visit www.forevermark.com or call 080 2227 8846 / 18002102121.

For further information about Forevermark please visit Forevermark.com

About Forevermark



Every Forevermark diamond undergoes a journey of rigorous selection. Our unique inscription is an assurance that every Forevermark diamond meets the exceptional standards of beauty, rarity and is responsibly sourced.



Forevermark Diamonds Beyond the 4Cs



Forevermark goes beyond the standard 4Cs to select diamonds that are genuine, natural and untreated. Forevermark diamonds are cut and polished by master craftsmen to reveal their ultimate beauty and natural brilliance.



Forevermark Diamonds are Rare



Less than one percent of the world’s diamonds are worthy of the Forevermark inscription.



Forevermark Diamonds are Responsibly Sourced

Each Forevermark diamond is responsibly sourced and embodies our principles of integrity, striving to create opportunities for women and our dedication to protection of the natural world. The inscription is an assurance of the physical integrity of our diamonds throughout their journey, as well as the conscientious integrity with which we run our business.



Forevermark Inscription & Grading

Each Forevermark diamond is inscribed with an icon and individual number as an assurance that it has met Forevermark’s standards of beauty and rarity and that it is responsibly sourced. The Forevermark inscription is placed on the table facet of a Forevermark diamond. Invisible to the naked eye, the inscription is 1/5000th of a human hair and can only be seen using a special Forevermark viewer available at Authorised Forevermark Jewellers. Authorised Forevermark Jewellers are able to supply a Forevermark Diamond Grading Report to their customers providing an accurate blueprint of the qualities – cut, colour, clarity and caratage – of each Forevermark diamond. Forevermark is the diamond brand from The De Beers Group of Companies and benefits from 130 years of diamond expertise. Forevermark diamonds are carefully selected and come from sources committed to high standards; they are beautifully crafted by a select group of Diamantaires and exclusively available from select Authorised Forevermark Jewellers. For more information and to find your nearest Authorised Forevermark Jeweller go to www.forevermark.com.