Fiorano Software, a leading provider of enterprise integration middleware and 3i Infotech, a global information technology company, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver Business Productivity and Digital Transformation solutions for the enterprise segment.

"3i Infotech values the partnership with Fiorano Software as strategic and important to support our current growing initiatives. This collaboration will enable us to provide more efficient experiences to our customers by reducing complexity, infusing speed and thereby improving their seamless journey in their Digital Transformation program,” said Mohua Sengupta, EVP & Global Head of Services, 3i Infotech.

With Fiorano Software’s innovative features to integrate heterogeneous business applications and multi-vendor technology infrastructures and 3i Infotech’s unique solutions portfolio comprising well-defined frameworks to meet evolving digital needs, the emphasis will be on addressing new technology challenges and mitigating the productivity hindrances faced by businesses when integrating and automating business processes across complex and disparate systems.

According to Rajesh Rao, Business Development Director, Fiorano Software, "Fiorano has been actively promoting its products in several emerging markets including MEA and ASEAN. 3i Infotech being one of the leading and fastest growing IT companies brings necessary edge to penetrate these markets.”

With Fiorano’s innovative integration and middleware technology added to their end-to-end solutions range, 3i Infotech aims to deliver higher value and the best suitable product & services to increase the competitive advantage of its customers.