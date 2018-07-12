The new BM W 3 S eries Gran T uris mo Sport was lau nched i n I ndi a today. The lates t versi on of the hi ghl y s ucces s f ul p re m i um s port s toure r cut s a visi bl y s port ier figure with a number of new a nd s t riki ng elements and f eatures. W i th i t s copious am ount s of space, out s t an ding versatili t y and s t ylis h des i gn language, the new BM W 320d Gra n T uris mo Sport , p er fectl y b alan ces pow er f ul d elivery w i th everyday sui t abili t y.



L ocally -produced at BMW Grou p Plan t Chenn ai a nd now availabl e at BMW d ealershi ps across I ndi a, the new BMW 320d Gran T uris mo Sport further di versi f ies the model’ s d ies e l portfol io. newwastoday. Thethenewelementslanguage, the newatnowatthe newGranthe Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo established a new vehicle concept and has become a highly successful model in its segment. The new BMW 320d Gran Turismo exhibits striking sporty elements both inside as well as outside, and creates a perfect interplay of luxury and ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’. With the introduction of this new sportier version, we are offering an attractive choice for our customers who want to elevate the feeling of dynamism and sporty aspirations in their vehicles.”



The e x – s ho w r oo m p r i c e f o r the new B MW 3 2 0d G r an T u r is mo Sp o rt i s a s fol l ow s – B MW 3 2 0d G r a n T u r is mo Sport : IN R 46, 60, 0 0 0



* Pri ce pre vaili ng a t the t i m e of inv o i c i ng w ill be a ppl i c a ble . De liv e ry w ill be m a de on e x – s howroom . Ex – s howroom price (i nc l us iv e of G ST) (i nc l compens a tion ce ss) @ 48% as a pp li c a b l e in N e w De lhi but e x c l ude s Roa d T ax, R TO sta tuto ry tax e s/ fee s, othe r l oc al tax/ ce ss levies a nd i nsur a nce . Pri ce s a nd opt i ons ar e s ubject to cha nge w i thout p ri o r notice . For furthe r i nfo r m a tio n, ple as e contact y our l oc al Author iz ed BMW De al e r.



The new BMW 320d Gra n Tur is mo Sport is availa ble in A l pine Wh i t e as non-me talli c co l o r a nd B la ck S a pphi r e a nd I mpe rial B l ue B rillia nt E ffect as me talli c co l o r.

The ra nge of f i ne upholste ry combi na tions in BMW 320d Gra n Tur is mo Sport Spo r t i nc l ude Sens a tec B la ck /R ed hi ghl i ght | B la ck a nd Sens a tec V eneto B ei g e | V eneto B ei g e.



The exterior of the new BMW 3 Se ries Gra n Tu ris mo Sport is d y n a mic a nd e y e- ca tch in g with the new ly de si gned L E D headli ght s coupled with LED r e ar li ght s. T y pi cal BMW propo r t i on s, fou r doo rs with fr a m eless w in dow s, a coupe- s t yle, gent ly downw ar d- sl oping r oof li ne an d a lar g e au tom a t i c ally op enin g an d c l o sin g t ail g a t e d e f ine the distinct iv e exterior c harac t er of the BMW 3 Series Gran Tu ris mo Sport wh ile the L- s h a ped li ght s a t the rear un d e r l i ne the br o a d s h a p e o f the v e hi cl e . T h e n e w B MW 3 S e r i es G r an T u r i s m o Sp o r t s e ts clear vis u al accent s. I t s s t riki ng de si gn f ea tu res in hi gh-glos s b la ck a t f r ont a nd rear rei nf or c e i t s s port y l ook . The bo l dl y de si gned k i dne y g rille sla t s i n hi gh-glos s b la ck p r oduce an e s peci ally a th le tic e ffect for the f r ont e n d.



The interior of the new Sport varia nt r eflect s the dyn a mic chara cte r. Sport s Sea t g uara ntee s upreme comfort . I nt erior tr i m in F in e-wood t ri m Ash Grai n an d hi gh li ght tr i m fi nis he r i n Pearl Ch r ome p rovi de a s oph is t ica ted flair. Re d cont ras t s t i tch in g on the Sport S t eeri ng Wheel and Gear S hi ft Pa dd les expr e sses the typi cal BMW a th le t icis m . The 205 Wa tt , 9 s pe aker Hi- Fi l oudsp eaker sys tem offe rs hi ghest qu ali t y of e nt er t ai nm en t for the p ass enge rs.



Im pos in g s p aci ou s ne ss is one of the out s t a nd i ng qu ali t ies of the new BMW 3 Se ries Gra n Tu ris mo Sport a nd is fu r the r e n ha nced b y the p a nor a mic g lass s un r oof b ri nging in a s ense of we ll be in g . The s p ac e ar gum e nt is p ar t i c ularly p ers u asive in the rear comp ar tment , w here th ree f ull – siz e sea t s a nd le groom m ore f a m iliar f r om a lux u ry seda n – cou r t esy of a wheel bas e of 2, 920 m illi m e t res. Pr act ical s t andar d f ea tu res – s uch as the 40 : 20 : 40 s pl i t / folding rear sea t bench w i th fo l ding h ea d res t rai nt s an d t il t- a dju s t able b ackres t s (car go funct i on ), a nd the two-piece par ce l shel f – und ers c ore the i mpr essive funct ionali t y of the BMW 3 Series Gra n T u r is m o Sp o r t.



T h e la t e s t g e n e r a t i o n B M W T w i n P ow e r T u r bo d i e s el e n g i n e s f r o m t h e B MW E ff i cientD yna mic s f a m ily off er con si d era b ly m ore s pi ri t e d powe r d elivery as w ell as s pont ane ou s res pon siveness even a t l ow engine speeds. The two- li t r e four-cylinder d iesel e n gine o f the B MW 3 2 0d G r a n T u r is m o p r od uc es an ou tp u t o f 140 k W / 1 90 h p a n d produce s a m axi mum t or qu e of 400 Nm a t 1, 750-2 , 500 r pm . The car accelera t es f r om 0 – 100 km/hr i n j u s t 7. 7 s econds .



The eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gear shifts. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency. For even greater driving pleasure, the eight-speed Steptronic transmission is available with steering wheel paddle shifters. Furthermore, the BMW 320d Edition Sport comes with a Launch Control function as standard.



The new BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo provides unparalleled performance coupled with cutting-edge safety technologies. BMW’s exemplary safety provides optimal support in any situation with six airbags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with brake assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Side-impact Protection, Runflat tyres with reinforced sidewalls, emergency spare wheel, electronic vehicle immobiliser and crash sensor.



BMW EfficientDynamics measures make a key contribution to the excellent fuel efficiency of the new BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo. Aerodynamic excellence and the accompanying reduction in fuel consumption are guaranteed by details such as the side air blades on the tailgate and the air curtain integrated into the air inlets at the front. These measures are aided by additional features such as the 50:50 weight distribution, low centre of gravity, intelligent lightweight construction, automatic start/stop function, ECO PRO mode, brake energy regeneration, electric power steering and more.



BMW has been setting the standard for connectivity between human, car and the outside world for many years now. The new BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Sport comes with BMW ConnectedDrive features such as BMW Navigation System Professional with 3D maps (integrated Global Positioning System-GPS), BMW Apps, Connectivity through Bluetooth and USB connectivity, Rear View Camera along with PDC Rear and Front. The Control Display depicts the menu in a tile arrangement with animated graphics. The iDrive touch controller with handwriting recognition and a 22.3 cms colour display, DVD drive and integrated hard drive (20GB) features in the Sport variant. In the new BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Sport, the control display in conjunction with the Navigation system Professional now also has touch functionality and Apple Car Play with wireless integration.

