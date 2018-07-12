BMW India
The new BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Sport was launched in India today. The latest version of the highly successful premium sports tourer cuts a visibly sportier figure with a number of new and striking elements and features. With its copious amounts of space, outstanding versatility and stylish design language, the new BMW 320d Gran Turismo Sport, perfectly balances powerful delivery with everyday suitability.
Locally-produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai and now available at BMW dealerships across India, the new BMW 320d Gran Turismo Sport further diversifies the model’s diesel portfolio.
Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo established a new vehicle concept and has become a highly successful model in its segment. The new BMW 320d Gran Turismo exhibits striking sporty elements both inside as well as outside, and creates a perfect interplay of luxury and ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’. With the introduction of this new sportier version, we are offering an attractive choice for our customers who want to elevate the feeling of dynamism and sporty aspirations in their vehicles.”
The ex–showroom price for the new BMW 320d Gran Turismo Sport is as follows – BMW 320d Gran Turismo Sport : INR 46, 60, 000
*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Delivery will be made on ex–showroom. Ex–showroom price (inclusive of GST) (incl compensation cess) @ 48% as applicable in New Delhi but excludes Road Tax, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax/cess levies and insurance. Prices and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact your local Authorized BMW Dealer.
The new BMW 320d Gran Turismo Sport is available in Alpine White as non-metallic color and Black Sapphire and Imperial Blue Brilliant Effect as metallic color.
The range of fine upholstery combinations in BMW 320d Gran Turismo Sport Sport include Sensatec Black/Red highlight | Black and Sensatec Veneto Beige | Veneto Beige.
The exterior of the new BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Sport is dynamic and eye-catching with the newly designed LED headlights coupled with LED rear lights. Typical BMW proportions, four doors with frameless windows, a coupe-style, gently downward-sloping roofline and a large automatically opening and closing tailgate define the distinctive exterior character of the BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Sport while the L-shaped lights at the rear underline the broad shape of the vehicle. The new BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Sport sets clear visual accents. Its striking design features in high-gloss black at front and rear reinforce its sporty look. The boldly designed kidney grille slats in high-gloss black produce an especially athletic effect for the front end.
The interior of the new Sport variant reflects the dynamic character. Sports Seat guarantee supreme comfort. Interior trim in Fine-wood trim Ash Grain and highlight trim finisher in Pearl Chrome provide a sophisticated flair. Red contrast stitching on the Sport Steering Wheel and Gear Shift Paddles expresses the typical BMW athleticism. The 205 Watt, 9 speaker Hi- Fi loudspeaker system offers highest quality of entertainment for the passengers.
Imposing spaciousness is one of the outstanding qualities of the new BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Sport and is further enhanced by the panoramic glass sunroof bringing in a sense of wellbeing. The space argument is particularly persuasive in the rear compartment, where three full–size seats and legroom more familiar from a luxury sedan – courtesy of a wheelbase of 2,920 millimetres. Practical standard features – such as the 40:20:40 split/folding rear seat bench with folding head restraints and tilt-adjustable backrests (cargo function), and the two-piece parcel shelf – underscore the impressive functionality of the BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Sport.
The latest generation BMW TwinPower Turbo diesel engines from the BMW EfficientDynamics family offer considerably more spirited power delivery as well as spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW 320d Gran Turismo produces an output of 140 kW / 190 hp and produces a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750-2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 – 100 km/hr in just 7.7 seconds.
