Dr Ravi Mehrotra CBE, Chairman of Foresight Group International Ltd., was presented with a lifetime achievement award by Mr Chris Hayman (Chairman, Seatrade) at the Seatrade 30th Anniversary Award Ceremony held at the Landmark, London on June 29th.



The award recognises recipients who have made a significant and lasting contribution to shipping and the maritime industry.



In making the Award Mr Hayman stated that, “The award goes to a man who has achieved a very great deal across a number of fields, not just shipping,” and highlighted that, “his accomplishments had spanned drilling, the high-end restaurant business, farming, shoe manufacture & retailing, as well as running a maritime & offshore training institute in the grounds of his former family home city in a landlocked state of one of the world’s most populous countries.”



This award arrives shortly after Vivekanand 2 (a drilling rig from Foresight Offshore Drilling formerly Hallworthy Shipping Limited S.A.) was announced as “THE BEST PERFORMING RIG OF 2017/18” for ONGC (Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited). The Rig was selected during the recent JRM (Joint Review Meeting) chaired by the Chairman & Managing Director of ONGC from amongst 38 offshore jack-up drilling rigs working in the Mumbai offshore area.



Dr Mehrotra has also recently announced that he is embarking on a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative with the Indian Government to undertake the cleansing of the holy river Ganges and landscaping of its banks on a stretch passing through his home city of Kanpur.