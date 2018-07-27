Commemorating friendship day through its one-of-a-kind campaign

Dosti Realty, a real estate brand known to deliver homes par excellence has announced a ‘NEVER–BEFORE & NEVER-AGAIN’ campaign offer for its discerning customers. The initiative has been created to lend a hand of friendship to its valuable customers, thus enhancing their property purchase experience.



Stemming out from their tagline and company philosophy as well as to commemorate friendship day, Dosti Realty started a ‘Friendship Month Campaign’. This campaign started about five years ago wherein every August, they have been offering customers with special prices and offers as a token of their friendship.



The campaign generally extends for around one month and is divided into two phases. The phase 1 of the campaign (generally first 15 days) bestows probable buyers with enticing offers in order to provide them with a stupendous purchase experience. This offer is then reduced for Phase 2 of the campaign, thus benefitting those customers who make an early purchase decision while still giving a few benefits to those who take time. The Dosti Realty ‘Friendship Month Campaign’, is a once-in-a-year opportunity that buyers can avail to own a dream home in the city at unbelievable prices. This coming August being the 6th year, Dosti Realty has added a few more surprises for the potential home buyers across their Thane projects – Dosti Majesta, Dosti Desire, Dosti Pearl and Dosti West County. With an array of choices be it 2 BHK, 3 BHK & 4 BHK homes, the customer has multiple options to choose from to best suit their needs. This offer which is applicable on select apartments not only presents a fabulous price but also comes with additional benefits like no stamp duty and registration, AC homes, modular kitchen and guaranteed gifts on the first 100 bookings. A wheel of fortune that will be spun by customers when they book a home during this period will entitle them to gift vouchers from brands like Cox & Kings or Tanishq or Croma or Home Centre or Shoppers Stop ranging from INR 15k to 1.5 Lakhs depending on the project. This is a special added benefit for the first 100 bookings.



Commenting on the campaign, Deepak Goradia- Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Dosti Realty, says, “The response for friendship month has always been extremely positive. This coming August is the 6th year running and each year the response keeps getting better. Many of our customers wait for this celebration, as those looking at investment or end-users see this as a once-in-a-year opportunity that they can avail to own a dream home at unbelievable prices. Last year we sold 400+ homes in just the first 15 days of the campaign. This was quite an achievement at that time considering that customers and developers were still getting accustomed to the new RERA and GST policy changes that had come into force. We are extremely positive that this year we will surpass last year’s achievements.”

Dosti West County – Dosti Oak project is registered under MahaRERANo. P51700006565, Dosti West County – Phase 2 – Dosti Cedar project is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700015258, Dosti West County – Phase 3 – Dosti Westwood project is registered under MahaRERA No P51700015501, Dosti Desire – Dosti Pearl project has been registered under MahaRERA registration Number: P51700005623 & Dosti Imperia – Dosti Majesta project has been registered under MahaRERA registration Number: P51700010988 and are available on website – https://maharerait.mahaonline.gov.in under registered projects. Please note that sale/lease of all premises in these projects shall be governed by agreement for sale/lease.

About Dosti Realty



Dosti Realty has been in the real estate business for over 3 decades and delivered more than 117 properties till date, providing homes to over 8,600+ families for over 42,700 residents. Encompassing a portfolio of 9.5 mn. sq. ft. across Mumbai, the company has experience in various development types, be it Residential, Retail, IT Park etc. Over the years, it has been known for Aesthetics, Innovation, Quality, Timely Delivery, Trust and Transparency, Values that have built lasting relationships.