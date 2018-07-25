DHFL General Insurance launched it’s Digital-First online distribution channel called ‘COCO by DHFL General Insurance’ in April, through which it aims to simplify the cumbersome and confusing process of purchasing insurance via new age technology.

The word ‘COCO’ is a portmanteau of “Connected Coverage” which emerges from DHFL General Insurance’s penchant for ‘Connectivity’ in a digital world, and ‘Coverage’ that is wholly based on their offering of insurance protection.

COCO by DHFL General Insurance aims to reimagine general insurance by making the purchase process simple & fun for end consumers. This would be done by integrating evolved algorithms, technology and a decade worth of experience.

It has also brought the entire insurance plan selection and purchase journey online by removing lack of transparency and intrusiveness that sometimes comes along with the conventional insurance purchases.

COCO by DHFL General Insurance had launched its business with its first online retail product – Third Party Insurance Policy for two-wheelers and four-wheelers and will soon be launching a comprehensive insurance for two-wheeler and four-wheelers.

About DHFL General Insurance

DHFL General Insurance Ltd. is a general insurance venture promoted by Wadhawan Global Capital Private Limited. Wadhawan Global Capital Private Limited (WGC) is a Core Investment Company with its flagship brand being the listed housing finance entity, “Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL)”.

DHFL General Insurance Ltd. is a 100% owned entity of WGC.

About WGC

Wadhawan Global Capital Limited (WGC) is a leading financial services group. WGC manages over US$ 22 billion of assets through its lending, investment and protection platforms. WGC has partnered with leading financial institutions such as International Finance Corporation (IFC), Washington, Prudential Financial Inc., United States. WGC is the promoter entity of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) and parent company to some of the most prominent brands in India. Its flagship company, DHFL is a market leader with over three decades of experience in financing affordable housing. Other Notable brands owned by WGC are Aadhar Housing Finance, Avanse Financial Services, DHFL General Insurance, WGC Wealth, Arthveda Fund managers, DHFL Pramerica life Insurance and DHFL Pramerica Asset Managers. The company also has a London-based wholly-owned subsidiary Wadhawan Global Capital (UK) Ltd.



