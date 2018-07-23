Dellywood organized the Grand Finale of Mr, Miss and Mrs India 2018 at Crowne Plaza Rohini, New Delhi. Varun Soni from Mount Abu Rajasthan was declared as the winner of Dellywood Mr India 2018. Dellywood Mr India 1st Runner-up was Bharat Thirthani from Bhopal. Anurag Saini was the 2nd Runner-up from Gurgaon.



Ritu Santuka from Bhubaneswar was declared as Dellywood Miss India 2018. Namrata Roseline 1st Runner-up from Bangalore and Rimpa Ghosh 2nd Runner-up from Kolkata.



Amrita Paghadal from Nagpur was declared as Dellywood Mrs India 2018. Anshu Gupta 1st Runner-up and 2nd Runner-up was Beauty Vig from Ranchi.



The top 3 finalists showcased their knowledgeable skills for the last time at a massive star-studded finale. On this occasion, Arbaaz Khan was the chief guest and the contest was judged by renowned celebrities like Aditi Govitrikar, Sara Khan, Vikas Verma, Kishwar, Mahima Makwana, Ridhi Dogra and more.



"All contestants were good and they gave their best. Winning and losing is a part of the competition but taking part in the competition itself is a big thing," said Arbaaz Khan.



"The aim of the pageant is to look for a woman who is a combination of glamour, willpower, confidence, and intelligence. Beauty is no longer restricted to physical appearance. Inner beauty and intelligence are equally important to represent a woman of this era," said Mr Vinod Ahlawat, Director, Dellywood.



Contestants form 67 cities have participated in the programme. Four rounds were being conducted before reaching to the final level of the contest. The first round was the introduction round followed by the elimination and the second round was the theme round. Later, the third round was the question-answer round. Each jury member had asked 3 questions to every contestant. The last and the final round was a common-question round.

During the programme, Vinod Ahlawat launched their Dellywood App, and also announced the date of 2019 audition that will start in the month of Sep 2018 wherein interested candidates can log on to www.dellywood.in or directly apply from Dellywood app.



The selected 15 contestants were being groomed for the finale by famous Choreographer Mr Babla Kathuria, for a whole week. "When they were selected they were raw and in the beginning, they did not know much about posture, stance and walking the ramp. However, I am amazed by their inquisitive nature and the desire to learn things," said Babla Kathuria.

About Dellywood

Dellywood is one of the leading fashion organizations from Delhi. It is the organizer of Mr & Miss India, Dellywood Mrs India and Talent Hunt. Dellywood is a venture of Dellywood Times. Dellywood provides a platform for all aspiring models, singers, dancers and all artists who want to make a career in the fashion industry.