CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, announced today that it has been named as a “Leader” in NelsonHall’s NEAT for Cognitive IT Infrastructure Management Services, in the Server-Centric Services Capability market segment. NelsonHall is a leading independent global analyst firm for the business and IT services industry. The report evaluates 15 top vendors providing cognitive and intelligent automation services for global enterprises to manage the complexity of IT operations and business environments.



NelsonHall’s NEAT for Cognitive IT Infrastructure Management Services report has recognized Contelli, CSS Corp’s indigenous cognitive automation platform for its adoption of AI and analytics in IT automation. Contelli leverages the transformative potential of cognitive technologies to drive the customers’ service delivery operations, accelerating growth and predictability. It is a context-driven automation platform that can harmonize, orchestrate, and modernize IT infrastructure operations efficiently.



According to John Laherty, Senior Research Analyst from NelsonHall, “CSS Corp has a clear focus on driving digital transformation and end-user experience for its clients through Contelli. It also continues to invest in greater machine learning capabilities for Contelli through its innovation labs.”



Speaking on the occasion, Manish Tandon, CEO, CSS Corp, said, “Being recognized by NelsonHall as a leader in cognitive services underpins our deep expertise in effectively managing cloud and IT operations environments using automation technologies. Our cognitive approach for business and IT operations is largely focused on customers’ business-critical metrics and tightly aligned with the factors impacting business outcomes.”



“We continue to engineer value for our clients and remain fully aligned with them by ensuring superior readiness and responsiveness of their IT infrastructure,” he added.



Sunil Mittal – EVP, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, said, “Driving cognitive-enabled customer experience is core to our business strategy. Our approach is to leverage our cognitive solutions to unlock value for our customers by offering definitive and distinct customer experiences rather than through labor arbitrage. This latest recognition by NelsonHall adds another jewel to our crown and propels us towards being a partner of choice for organizations globally.”