Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global leader in backup, recovery, and data management across any hybrid environment, today announced new, simplified product, pricing, and packaging that makes it easier than ever before to buy, implement and sell Commvault solutions. With these changes, Commvault offers converged data management solutions redefining how progressive enterprises of all sizes protect, manage and use their data — now even more simple, scalable, and complete.



Today’s new product announcement comes as Commvault also unveils a sweeping range of programs, people and resource commitments demonstrating Commvault’s transformation toward a partner-led strategy designed to position the company as a partner of choice in the data protection market.



Commvault said it had completely simplified its product set to bring together comprehensive backup and recovery and data management, including storage infrastructure, service delivery orchestration and data governance. Updated with innovations that incorporate artificial intelligence behaviors that automatically learn and adapt to help make IT operations simple and streamlined, the new packaging portfolio is better suited than ever to meet the rapidly evolving business needs of todays’ digital organizations, helping to make managing backup simple. Commvault said its products are now easier to buy, install and manage than ever before, helping customers to achieve more efficient IT operations and gain more value from their data.



Commvault’s newly-packaged product set combines new innovations and capabilities, while consolidating more than 20+ offerings into four powerful products:

Commvault Complete™ Backup & Recovery – Redefining backup and recovery for a progressive enterprise with one solution. Commvault said it believes its new offering, Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, is easily the industry’s most fully featured and comprehensive backup and recovery solution. Designed to meet the needs of any size business, it covers workloads across all locations: hybrid environments include on-premises and multiple cloud providers; physical servers; virtual machines; applications and databases; endpoint devices; and more. Commvault Complete is aptly named as it also includes disaster recovery capabilities, snapshot management, endpoint user protection, mailbox protection for on-premises, and SaaS offerings, replication, disaster recovery, reporting and integrated archiving.



Commvault HyperScale™ Technology – Commvault HyperScale™ Technology is an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage. This is available in two form factors: 1) a Commvault-branded integrated appliance, or 2) as a software solution that can be used with a customer's preferred hardware provider.



Commvault Orchestrate™ – Automated service delivery technology that enables users to provision, sync and validate data in any environment for important IT needs such as disaster recovery (DR) testing, Dev/Test operations and workload migrations. Commvault Orchestrate™ allows customers to extend the value of their data sitting in secondary storage. Secondary copies of data can now be used for activities like accelerating dev/test routines or performing application migrations. Operations that were previously manual can now be orchestrated and automated, saving customers valuable time and money.



– Automated service delivery technology that enables users to provision, sync and validate data in any environment for important IT needs such as disaster recovery (DR) testing, Dev/Test operations and workload migrations. Commvault Orchestrate™ allows customers to extend the value of their data sitting in secondary storage. Secondary copies of data can now be used for activities like accelerating dev/test routines or performing application migrations. Operations that were previously manual can now be orchestrated and automated, saving customers valuable time and money. Commvault Activate™ – Discover and extract new business insights from data under management to better meet governance requirements like GDPR and deliver data to the business for analysis. Commvault Activate™ lets you comply with privacy regulations by detecting and taking action on data risks, use data insights to drive file efficiencies and accountability and gives an enterprise the tools to reveal and extend the value of data across the enterprise.

Industry-leading independent research company IDC has just completed a comprehensive, global study (link) of customers using data protection solutions from Commvault, examining how those products deliver value across IT simplification, risk reduction and productivity gains. “Commvault's new product packages are designed to provide a consolidated, complete data management offering for cloud, DR, backup, archive, recovery, and snapshots,” said Phil Goodwin, Research Director, IDC. "The intended benefits include infrastructure simplification, higher IT productivity, and reduced annual spending. IDC’s new customer value survey (link to exec summary page) shows that — with Commvault — customers can achieve faster, more reliable backup and restore operations, reduced downtime and increased productivity, as well as enhanced reporting and greater protection, encryption, and analytics coverage. Taken together, these capabilities can drive improved business outcomes and provide organizations with the complete coverage for their data needs.”

Commvault’s simplified, comprehensive packaging updates arrive as protecting and managing data by customers gets more complex, new infrastructure options to support business flexibility and speed have emerged. However, the existing “status quo” backup and recovery strategy has two challenges: it requires customers to acquire many point solutions, inclusive of the new emerging backup vendors, and they still struggle to meet the data management needs of the business, across locations, new infrastructures, new data types, and at scale; and/or many point products are tied to old infrastructure, creating silos of data limiting customers’ ability to change and be agile.



A Complete Solution

Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery changes the rules on what backup and recovery should include. The offering naturally includes backup services for file systems, applications, databases, virtual machines, cloud environments, mailboxes and endpoints. It now has been extended to include features that were previously available as optional add-ons. Those include Commvault IntelliSnap™® for snapshot management, hardware replication support, reporting, synchronization of virtual machines across locations, and file sharing.



Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery can be extended to address customer scale and complexity challenges and can be easily licensed by capacity, instances and optional end user add-ons to match how customers prefer to buy, including modern subscription or traditional perpetual licensing. Commvault said its pricing and licensing options deliver new, cost-effective ways to acquire the company’s products, making it among the most cost-effective and value-complete offerings in the market.



Within Commvault Complete, all backup and recovery administration and management features are centrally available in one easy-to-use user interface. With broad coverage and the richest feature set, Commvault is more differentiated than any other offering available today, enabling partners and customers to obtain the best possible data protection, all within one product.



AI Innovation Added In

Commvault Complete includes new artificial intelligence capabilities delivered in the Commvault Data Platform adapting to operational changes to meet defined SLA’s and outcomes, even when conditions change. Commvault software analyzes patterns and performance and, if operations need to be altered, reprioritizes or modifies to improve the desired outcome. Commvault Complete will dynamically make these changes to ensure customers are operating in the most optimal fashion.

The Commvault Advantage

Used all together (Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, Commvault Orchestration, and Commvault Activate – also with Commvault HyperScale Technology), with simple pricing and licensing approaches, Commvault’s products and technology provides organizations with a converged data management approach in a way that is unmatched in the data management market, something the company calls that the “Commvault Advantage,” redefining how progressive enterprises protect, manage and use their data.



“Commvault’s new simplified product offerings redefine what converged data management means for progressive enterprises of all sizes, with software that protects, manages and uses their critical data while reducing cost and risk,” said N. Robert Hammer, chairman, president and CEO, Commvault. “Commvault’s core offering is the recognized leading software solution – now even more powerful – for backup and recovery that is simple, scalable and complete. Commvault has once again set the high bar in this market, with simply powerful solutions that are easy to buy, install, and get value from. That’s the ‘Commvault Advantage,’ and something our competitors cannot deliver: helping customers avoid the pitfalls of point products that silo data, and are more expensive to manage and hinder companies from innovating and adapting to business change and increased data regulatory environments.”



Availability

Commvault Complete™ Backup & Recovery, Commvault HyperScale™, Commvault Orchestrate™, and Commvault Activate™ are available now through Commvault and its network of trusted partners.

About Commvault

