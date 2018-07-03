Will develop socioeconomic and infrastructural facilities for 300 households

Century Real Estate (CREH) has recently adopted Channahalli village near Chikkajala in Karnataka as its flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. The objective of the initiative is to work towards infrastructural and socioeconomic development in and around the village through community interventions over a 15 month period by involving various stakeholders like community, local governing bodies, the secondary school and CREH volunteers. Channahalli village has a population of approximately 1200 with 300 households.

The initiative which is being executed in 5 phases is categorized under the following projects:

Project Aarohana – improving educational infrastructure and facilities for the children

– improving educational infrastructure and facilities for the children Project Aarogya – focusing on the health of the residents

– focusing on the health of the residents Project Hasiru – aimed at waste segregation, promoting kitchen backyards and improving green cover in the village

– aimed at waste segregation, promoting kitchen backyards and improving green cover in the village Project Vichaara – focusing on local governance

– focusing on local governance Project Shakthi – creating awareness on fiscal management and government schemes, and opening bank accounts for female residents

In the first phase, Project Aarohana was started to enhance the secondary and digital infrastructure of the school, through distribution of Kannada medium books for classes 1-8 of Channahalli Government School and toys for Anganwadi children. Digital education aids in Kannada medium like CDs on science, technology and mathematics were also provided. Adult literacy was also initiated as part of the first phase of activities. Street-shows were organized and the villagers were trained in waste segregation and management.

During phase 2, Project Shakthi was implemented. Plantation of saplings encouraging all households to set up a backyard kitchen garden to ensure balanced nutrition among each household was organized. Planting of trees especially on roadsides, canal bunds and farm bunds to improve green cover in the village was also undertaken. Inauguration of the school stage was organized dedicating the stage to school activities.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Vidya Pai, Trustee, Century Pai Foundation said, “We have been associated with various CSR activities in the past. Initiatives such as these will generate more opportunities for education, employment, and better infrastructural development at Channahalli village. We are aware that a rich socio-economic environment coupled with a sustainable lifestyle is significant to our society, economy and people to progress.”

Villagers from Channahalli have to travel for approximately 3 kms for any basic facilities like health and infrastructure. The village comprises majority of people who are socially and economically backward. To improve the conditions of people residing at Channahalli, Century Real Estate has partnered with India Community Development Service Society (ICDSS), a non-profit government organization (NGO) to work towards the growth of the village.

Century Real Estate has been associated with various CSR activities over the years. The Century Pai Foundation has donated vehicles and ambulances to Chunchanagiri Blind School, Asha Jeevan and St. Aloysius College, medical equipment to Wenlock Hospital and Manipal Hospital, funds towards the renovation of schools such as Jakkur School, Sharada High School and Canara High School, donations to Anand Ashram and Sankara Eye Hospital. The Foundation’s philanthropic activities extend to not only educational and medical institutions but also to causes such as marriages of poor girls, mid-day meals to hungry children and facilitation of scholarship-funded education to deserving but poor students.