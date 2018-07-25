Beauty & Cosmetic retail giant New Beauty Centre has decided to celebrate National Lipstick Day which falls on the 29th July every year.

The retail outlet will be offering upto 30% off on all major lipstick brand like Lakme, L’Oreal, Maybelline, Chambor, Beyu, Revlon, Colorbar, Diana Of London, Lotus, Eylina, Gorgeous Girl, Sugar, Coloressence, Jordana, ERC, Unique Style, Nelf, CAL, Bonjour Paris, Cover Girl, Dazzler and many more.

The offer is valid from 26th to 28th July, 2018 across all the stores i.e. New Beauty Centre – Khar, Beauty Centre – Crawford Market, The Beauty Shop – Kandivali and Fist Beauty – Ghatkopar.

However looking at the last event response on International Women’s Day, the retail brand will extend the offer on National Lipstick Day i.e. 29th July – Sunday and will keep its 2 outlets at Kandivali and Ghatkopar open for consumers.

The retail brand also plans to come up with some exiting bumper prize for its consumers via some consumer engagement activity which will be done on ground.

A small contest with a #BEADIVA is pinned down for the consumers, wherein consumers have to click a selfie in a selfie booth and tag New Beauty Centre on their social media pages with a #BEADIVA. The winners will get a chance to win some amazing bumper prize.

Speaking over the event Mr. Sufyan Kapadia, Director, New Beauty Centre said, “Lipstick is an incredibly important part of every look. Every day is National Lipstick Day for us. Conversations around National Lipstick Day have traditionally been focused on best-sellers and general lipstick. As a retail brand that has supported the individual beauty and intrinsic worth of all people for over many years, we wanted to participate in and elevate the conversation by not only celebrating National Lipstick Day but also push consumers towards brands and products which they haven’t tried or tested. Such events do boost our footfalls and help us to increase our sale."

About NBC

Back in 1990, this dire need of a centralized hub for beauty solutions gave birth to The Beauty Centre Group’s first store – Beauty Centre at Mumbai’s shopping heart, The Crawford Market. TBCG started with the ideology of ‘The Complete Beauty Shop’, which also turned out to be our tag line. Started with a 500 sq. ft. retail outlet, it outgrew to a 1500 sq. ft. shopping destination down the time line. The year 1996 saw the opening of a new branch called “New Beauty Centre” at Khar, a shopping 8 storied beauty mall in the city of Mumbai, with a floor space of 3000 sq. ft., doubling our potential and capacity to provide more beauty solutions. By then, we were selling each and every products related to beauty from single user salon product to international branded range of beauty products. As time passed, in the year 2000 we realized that our customers had been coming a long way to our showrooms in the Western Suburbs. Hence, for our beloved customers from Central Mumbai, we opened a new showroom at Ghatkopar and named it “1st Beauty”. Towards the coming years, by 2004 our customer base increased day by day, and we felt the need to open yet another store at Kandivali for our beloved customers. Being named as “The Beauty Shop” this 4 floored paradise, stretched over 25,000 sq. ft. is fully and specially equipped with Salon Products, Machineries, Gift Items and Accessories.