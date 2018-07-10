Celebrates by offering free Cappuccino all day exclusively at its mother outlet in Bangalore

Additionally offers a Cappuccino for just Rs. 22 plus tax at all other outlets across India from 4:00 pm to 4.22 pm

They say that from humble beginnings come great things! 22 years ago on 11th July 1996, the pioneer of India’s cafe culture, Café Coffee Day opened its first outlet on Brigade Road, Bangalore. Fast forwarding to the present, Café Coffee Day is now present across the country with over 1700 outlets. To celebrate 22 years of the brand, Café Coffee Day has organised something special for its customers at its very first outlet. Every customer will be treated to a free cup of its signature Cappuccino at the Brigade Road outlet on 11th July 2018 for the whole day.

To add to the birthday celebrations, Café Coffee Day will also serve patrons at all the other outlets in the country, its signature Cappuccino for just INR 22 plus tax from 4.00 pm to 4.22 pm on 11th July 2018, so don’t miss out on Café Coffee Day’s amazing birthday treat!

For over two decades Café Coffee Day has been spreading coffee love across India and cemented its place in the hearts of coffee drinkers with a wide range of food and beverages. While enjoying your coffee, don’t forget to indulge in Cafe Coffee Day’s all day menu which includes a variety of dishes like Chilli Cheese Toastizza, Big Crunch Chicken Cheese Burger, a range of Pizzas, Wraps and Sandwiches too!