CA Technologies (NASDAQ: CA) today announced a new parent leave policy to promote greater work-life-balance for parents. This new benefit enhances CA's overall offering for families and strengthens our commitment to creating a culture that promotes diversity and inclusion. The company will offer all employees globally – male and female – a minimum of 12 weeks of paid leave during the first 12 months following the birth or adoption of their child.



While the women employees at CA (India) continue to be eligible for a maternity leave of 26 weeks; the paternity leave policy allows all male employees who have babies born or adopted; a 12-week paid leave. This enhanced paternity leave is a path-breaking policy in India and it allows new mothers and fathers the opportunity to bond with and care for their children while navigating new parenthood.



This new benefit supports the new parents and provides them a greater choice and flexibility in determining how they want to care for their child during the first 12 months. CA Technologies recognizes that the dynamics of family life are constantly changing and the family friendly benefits provided, need to adapt accordingly.

Sunil Sankar, VP People Business Partner CA India, said that “Our new family leave policy demonstrates that CA not only champions and supports diversity and inclusion, but also recognizes the importance of giving employees time to spend with their young families. We believe that this will encourage male as well as female employees to be actively involved in the initial months of caring for their new child. This forward-thinking policy will help CA Technologies to create an even more inclusive culture and position the company as an employer of choice both amongst existing employees and in attracting new talent while promoting a more sustainable, prosperous, and inclusive society.”



Male employees will be eligible for the paternity leave if they have 12 months service at the date the child is born, or for adoptive parents where a child is matched or newly placed with them. Employees can opt to take a shorter period of leave if they choose, and salaries and benefits will continue to be paid in the normal way.



Promoting an inclusive society



In today’s digital economy, equality, diversity and inclusion have a vital role to play in business success as it can lead to increased productivity, greater innovation, higher employee retention and better risk management.

A report by McKinsey meanwhile, Delivering Through Diversity, finds that companies in the top quartile for gender diversity on the executive teams are more likely to have above-average profitability. Various studies also suggest that women need to be equal partners in society for them to be equal participants at work.

This new parent leave policy reflects CA Technologies commitment to encouraging and promoting an inclusive culture beyond the workplace. It is also part of a wider, multi-award-winning talent management strategy to ensure the people working at CA Technologies have the skills needed for the future of work. These steps include leadership, learning and development, unconscious bias training, flexible work schedules and other initiatives.



CA Technologies had earlier created a new benchmark in the industry by setting up a Child Development Centre at their Hyderabad Campus. It is a full-fledged Montessori School, catering to children in the age group of 6 weeks to 6 years for their employees. CA (India) was also listed as 2017 Working Mother & AVTAR 100 Best Company for Women. The new parent leave policy further strengthens CA's already family-friendly benefit offerings. This is yet another example of how CA Technologies allows employees to balance their work and personal lives in a diverse culture where ideas are openly shared and respected.



Some of the global benefits that all employees can access include: