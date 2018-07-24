MobiKwik, one of India’s leading digital financial services platform, today announced the appointment of three Business Heads. The appointments are in line with the ongoing restructuring of the senior leadership team, so as to achieve four-fold growth in the current year. Deepak Batra has joined as ‘Head- Online Business’ at MobiKwik. He will be responsible to help the partners drive sustained growth in the online business. Jalaj Khurana has been appointed as the ‘Head for Unorganized Retail’ and will be majorly accountable for offline business through unorganised merchant network. MobiKwik also announced the appointment Chandan Joshi as ‘Head-Organized Retail’.



Deepak, with over 12 years of experience, is a seasoned general manager with extensive experience in scaling consumer internet businesses. In his earlier stint, he was responsible for setting up monetization at OLX India, and establishing Real Estate category nationally for the classifieds business. An ex-consultant from Bain, he graduated from IIT Delhi and holds an MBA from INSEAD.



Jalaj Khurana brings with him an extensive expertise in GTM strategy and brand building at MobiKwik. He is an IIM Calcutta graduate, with over 13 years of sales & marketing experience in the FMCG industry having worked for organisations like Reckitt Benckiser and Dabur in a variety of roles and geographies. He also has entrepreneurial experience as Co-founder in a Gurgaon based online grocery retail start-up.



Chandan Joshi has been a financial trader in global financial markets with Credit Suisse in London & Hong Kong. In 2015, he returned to India and launched Paketts, an innovative last mile logistics service company. He successfully exited the business after Paketts was acquired by Nuvo Logistics (Parent company of Peppertap) in 2017. He comes with a diverse global experience in Financial Industry & Investment Banking with Entrepreneurship expertise in India. Chandan Joshi is a graduate from IIT Delhi and MBA from London Business School.



Speaking on the appointment of the leadership team, Ms. Upasana Taku, Co-Founder and Director, MobiKwik, said, “MobiKwik is evolving to become India’s largest digital financial services platform. We are in the process of rejigging so as to address the current and future business requirements. The hiring of the 3 Business Heads is in line with our business strategy. We are confident that the combined knowledge, expertise and experience that the 3 Business Heads will bring to the firm will further strengthen our foothold in the market. This move will ensure that our leadership team that is geared up to drive the next wave of growth at MobiKwik. We look forward to a long term and fruitful association.”

About MobiKwik

MobiKwik is India’s leading digital financial services platform, a mobile wallet major and a leading payment gateway. MobiKwik app is a leading mobile payment platform with a network of over 3 million direct merchants and 107 million plus users. Founded in 2009 by Bipin Preet Singh and Upasana Taku, the company has raised four rounds of funding from Sequoia Capital, American Express, Tree Line Asia, MediaTek, GMO Payment Gateway, Cisco Investments Net1 and Bajaj Finance. The company has offices in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune and Kolkata. It aspires to be the largest source of digital transactions in India and has a vision of enabling a billion Indians with one tap access to digital payments, loans, insurance and investments, by 2022.



MobiKwik believes in the ‘power of partnerships’ and has forged a string of smart partnerships with leading blue-chip brands such as BSNL, Bajaj Finserv Ltd and IndusInd Bank in the year 2017. In August 2017, BSNL went digital by launching a bespoke mobile wallet developed and issued by MobiKwik. Bajaj Finserv-MobiKwik have partnered to launch India’s first credit wallet, an EMI wallet through which customers can avail credits and loans. MobiKwik has also developed India’s first auto-load wallet for IndusInd Bank’s 10 million plus customers. The company has also signed a pact with IDFC bank for the launch of virtual cards.