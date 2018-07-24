MEDICA Superspecialty Hospital
The Hon’ble Supreme Court of India had made an observation in 2016 by stating, “For a nation on the cusp of economic development, India can well avoid the tag of being the accident capital of the world.” The Union Government has taken cognizance of this matter and it stands committed to reducing road accidents by 50 per cent by 2020. The Ministry has taken a number of steps to prevent such road accidents, including the approval of a national road safety policy. This policy outlines various measures such as promoting awareness, establishing road safety information database and encouraging safer road infrastructure among others. Over the years, the Medica Group of Hospitals, has left an indelible mark on the society by supporting the Kolkata Police and Jharkhand Police departments through a unique PPP model that has saved the lives of accidents and trauma victims.
To give proper attention to the road traffic accidents (RTA) victims, the Kolkata Police invited all the leading hospitals in Kolkata to extend their services, six years ago. Medica Superspecialty Hospital was the only hospital that responded to such an invitation. With the strategic collaboration among Kolkata Police (K/P), Medica Superspecialty Hospital and Eastern India Healthcare Foundation (EIHF), KARMA – Kolkata Accident Response & Medical Assistance, was formed on March 6, 2012.
Sudeep Bhattacharjee, Regional Administrator-Emergency Medical Services, Medica Superspecialty Hospital, said: “The staff managing the vehicle are well trained on basic life support programme and trauma management techniques as they are the immediate caretaker of the RTA victims. The administration and management of the entire project KARMA is executed on a professional level. Each minute is recorded and evaluated regarding the service.”
Dr. Alok Roy, Chairman, Medica Group of Hospitals, believes that the rise of accident-related deaths and fatalities across India is a rude shock and calls for an immediate action. He said, “State Governments, Police departments and other stakeholders must come together to address this issue. During the golden hour, transporting accident victims to any nearest hospital helps in saving many lives. We are definitely proud to be associated with the Kolkata Police’s initiative KARMA. This remains an important step and definitely caters to the greater interest of the city and humanity.”
“After the launch of ‘Safe Drive Save Life’ campaign by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of West Bengal on 08th of July 2016, the Kolkata Police has been continuously campaigning the same to make aware all the road users regarding road safety measures by giving special emphasis on four basic “E’s” of road safety. Out of the four “E’s” the last one i.e. ‘Emergency Response’ is being successfully provided to the road accident victims by KARMA. The severe injuries, post road accidents, which could have been turned into fatalities, have been avoided substantially due to the quick response to the RTA victims. The number of fatalities from 450 in 2014 has been reduced to 422 in 2015, to 407 in 2016 and to 329 in 2017, which clearly shows a gradual decrease in the number of fatalities. KARMA, thus, has been successful in addressing the trauma care requirements of the RTA victims in Kolkata. Let us join hands and further the movement of ‘Safe Drive Save Life’ to make the city safer,” concluded the Joint Commissioner (Traffic), Kolkata Police, Shri Mitesh Jain.
No doubt, a similar focussed and organized approach can also be adopted by other states for effective trauma care. It can also effectively minimize the number of deaths due to fatal accidents.
With 1,000 operational beds across Kolkata, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Siliguri and Rangapani (North Bengal), Patna (Bihar), Burdwan (West Bengal), Kalinganagar (Orissa), and Tinsukia (Assam), Medica Group of Hospitals is the largest chain of hospitals in the Eastern region of India.
|Image Caption : Manjula Singh, CSR Head, Medica Group of Hospitals (centre), Sudeep Bhattacharjee, Regional Administrator, Medica Superspecialty Hospital (second from right) along with leadership team and medical technicians during the anniversary celebration of KARMA at Medica Superspecialty Hospital in Kolkata recently
