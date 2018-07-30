The book lovers of the city, got introduced to a very unique concept as ‘City Book Leaders’ a platform where senior thought leaders and shapers review inspiring books and how the learnings have bought tremendous success and joy to them in their lives. This presentation forum has been curated and conceptualized by Mohit Gupta, an entrepreneur and a Go To Market consultant, who himself is a voracious reader. He says, “Through the platform of City Book Leaders, we intend to bring back the love of reading books through inspiring talks from the learnings derived out of the book and we intend to host the sessions across multiple cities in the coming months. We have already lined up our leaders who will review books at Gurgaon on 11th August and Noida on 25th August and our calendar till Feb 2019 is all planned.”

The inaugural session of City Book Leaders on 21st July at India Habitat Centre was well ideated and curated and the keynote author Vineet Nayar, Former CEO HCL Technologies and presently the Founder of Sampark Foundation presented his experiences from his journey as an entrepreneur and gave insightful anecdotes from his bestseller management book, ‘Employees First, Customers Second’. The session had other speakers of notable disposition who presented their views from their choice of books that inspired them. Renowned RJ from Radio 104.8 Sarthak, ex-Chief Income Tax Commissioner and a notable artist, painter and poet Sangeeta Gupta, Management Coach & Author Nirupama Subramaniam, Girnarsoft’s chief of marketing Gaurav Mehta & Psychiatrist Dr. Satyen Sharma and was hosted by Divya Pall, head of marketing with a leading MNC and a noted Odissi dancer. Rajeev Kapoor presented to the audience the real intent of this initiative through a learning of a book. In his brief talk, Mohit mentioned how just not reading books rather sharing knowledge from books can bring more joy in life. During the session, a lovely mix of music, books and cause was presented by introducing a young and budding violinist to play the original soundtrack of the book 'Godfather'.

The initiative is mentored by accomplished entrepreneurs Rajeev Kapoor, Amit Kapoor, Girish Batra, V.M. Bansal and other senior business leaders. “This platform is truly unique and surely has a long way to go and is highly educational in nature. We are glad to be the supporters of such lovely initiative,” said Amit Kapoor, the MD of US Advertising- a leading outdoor advertising technology company and director of Pratha play schools which follow the Shriram Educare pedagogy.

“We also plan to host all videos online which will further help in sharing it ahead and thus will ensure the flow of knowledge,” said Utsav who along with Haril Kohli is helping Mohit to create CBL.

The videos properly curated with subtitles and other key takeaways would soon be uploaded on the website ‘citybookleaders.com’.