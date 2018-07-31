Most students preparing for the Common Admission Test or CAT 2018 are overwhelmed by the effort required to succeed. Those who have been practising on last year’s methodology and pattern will be at an advantage as it gives them an insight on what to expect and how to manage their time. Aglasem, one of the leading educational & examination preparation portals of the country, discussed the importance of hard and smart work. In fact, some of the CAT toppers from the erstwhile portal, who got a 100 percentile last year, stated that a CAT study plan is essential to success – the pattern can be mastered with perseverance and dedication.

When we approached Ginni, an MBA expert from Aglasem, for her understanding of the exam pattern, she said, “The pattern should not be a problem for the students who are studying well. By studying well, I mean, there has to be a study plan in place to crack the CAT 2018. Students have to create a daily schedule of study, mock tests, contacting your tutors for problem-solving and concept clarity along with a healthy diet and regular exercise.”

The national level exam for entry into the best MBA colleges of the country will be held on 25th November 2018. Though the CAT 2018 exam date has been announced, the dates for registration are not. Students should keep in mind that registration is most likely to open in the first week of August and close in the last week of October. Sign up for alerts from portals such as Aglasem to know the dates as soon as they are announced.

The 180-minute online test will be held across 140 cities across 35 states of India. Students will have to master quantitative aptitude (34 questions), data interpretation (32 questions) and logical reasoning (34 questions), along with verbal and reading comprehension to clear the exam. The time given for each section is 60 minutes. The best CAT 2018 tips we can give is –

give as many mock exams as you can to know where you stand against the thousands who will appear,

to build up your speed by timing your answers while practicing, and

don’t be shy of approaching your online teachers to get doubts cleared.

As they say, there is no shortcut to success, therefore, students have to follow what Ginni shared with us. This is an exam that can get you placed in the best institute of the country, but to achieve goals creating a CAT 2018 preparation strategy and then following through on it will pave the way for a satisfactory result.

Agaslem is a student guidance portal helping students prepare for entrance exams such as CAT 2018.



