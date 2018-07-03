BTL EPC Ltd., of India, a growing engineering consulting and design firm serving diversified industries in the local market, has been certified under The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) to manufacture pressure vessels and associated equipment.



BTL EPC Ltd., a division of Shrachi Group Co., received a Certificate of Authorization from ASME, the international standards developer. The Certificate of Authorization enables BTL EPC Ltd. to apply the ASME U and U-2 designators to their manufactured pressure vessel equipment. ASME certification provides a means to help ensure that a company’s products or services conform to the requirements and guidelines set forth by the Society’s documented standards.



“BTL EPC Ltd. is proud to be counted among the quality companies that are certified under ASME’s rigorous program of Conformity Assessment,” said Ravi Todi, Managing Director of Shrachi Group. “Our clients and customers will recognize this certification as an international mark of safety and quality.”



BTL EPC Ltd. in recent years has expanded its engineering and manufacturing capabilities to encompass the power and steel sectors, implementing many improvements to its processes and systems to enhance the corporate brand and support growth. In addition to ASME certification, the firm is approved by the International Organization for Standardization and carries other certifications and registrations for quality management.



“ASME certification shows that BTL EPC Ltd. has a program in place to help ensure quality, safety and best practices in the company’s design and manufacturing operations,” said Jahanmir, president of ASME. “BTL EPC Ltd. achieved conformity according to a rigorous evaluation process involving independent review. BTL EPC’s customers can have confidence in the quality of the parts and products they purchase with the ASME Mark.”



The company is one of 245 firms in India that carry ASME certification. Currently, more than 7,000 companies in 92 countries around the world are ASME-certified.



Kolkata-based BTL EPC Ltd. produces highly engineered pressure vessels and related equipment for electric utilities and a range of other clients in the process industries. Since 2006, BTL EPC Ltd. has grown to expand its in-house manufacturing capabilities and contract with new clients in the India market. Recent projects include a solar power facility in Panagarh, Coal handling plant in Unchahar, Pet Coke Handling System at MRPL MANGALORE and electrical transmission lines for the Power Transmission Corp., among other private sector and government programs.