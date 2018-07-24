Bodycraft Spa & Salon, the leading chain of salons in Bangalore launched its very first salon in Mumbai in an exclusive partnership with Coty – the premier name in professional hair cosmetics. The well-regarded salon chain which has been known for their superior spa and salon service with hair color, care and styling brands such as Wella Professionals, the world’s no 1 salon brand OPI and many more, giving clients a rejuvenated experience to take home, has launched in Mumbai with two outlets, one in Chembur and one in Kemps Corner.

To celebrate the launch in Mumbai and add a touch of glamour, Bodycraft invited actors and supermodels Dipannita Sharma, Alesia Raut and Nethra Raghuraman who brought along their friends to experience the unique services offered at the salon. Each of the lovely ladies were given a truly bespoke and luxurious in-salon hair experiential with System Professional, as well as nail exponentials with OPI thus giving them a relaxing evening and sending them home well pampered.

Awarded and ranked in the Top 50 hottest brands of Bangalore for two consecutive years now, Bodycraft Spa & Salon has been Bangalore's most known and trusted destination for cutting-edge styling, hair and skin care, and wellness services.

Under the tutelage of Manjul Gupta, a beauty care veteran with over 30 years of experience, Bodycraft has grown rapidly in terms of range of services as well as infrastructure since its inception in 1997.

Today, Bodycraft services over 1 lakh plus satisfied clients in Bangalore and slowly expanding starting with Mumbai with avant-garde facilities spread over 60,000+ square feet.

With their two new outlets in Mumbai, Bodycraft salons will cater to consumers in two prime locations within the city. Apart from hair care; the salon will also offer the best in beauty, skin care, nail care and wellness services.

Salon Director and Head of Creative Development at Bodycraft Spa & Salon as well as Wella Professionals Expert, Swati Gupta who is a recognized name in the beauty and hair care industry, says, “At Bodycraft, we are a family. People are our biggest strength. I want to bring in a significant change to the world of beauty & hairdressing. We are a country rich with exceptional talent, who have the potential to be global trendsetters.”

In an exclusive partnership with Coty, the salon will offer the latest hair care treatments, hairstyles and hair coloring services using products from Wella Professionals, System Professional, and Sebastian Professional.

Mr. P.K Hariharan, General Manager – Indian Sub-continent, who was also present for the launch says, “We are extremely thrilled that Bodycraft has decided to expand its doors to Mumbai. The spa and salon are known for their exceptional services and are sure to take the city by storm. We look forward to offering the people of Mumbai the trendiest hairstyles and hottest colors from expert stylists.”

About Bodycraft Salon

Bodycraft was started by renowned skincare expert, Mrs. Manjul Gupta, out of a single room in 1997, specialising in skin treatments for women. In a journey spanning two decades, Bodycraft has quickly become Bengaluru’s trusted destination for beauty & wellness, encompassing Salon, Spa, Skincare, Dermatology & Cosmetology service lines. Today, Bodycraft has 11 state-of-the-art outlets & an Academy opened in exclusive association with the Sassoon Academy School Connection in Bangalore, 1 outlet in Mumbai with another opening shortly.

About Coty Inc.

Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with approximately $9 billion in pro forma revenue, with a purpose to celebrate and liberate the diversity of consumers’ beauty. Its strong entrepreneurial heritage has created an iconic portfolio of leading beauty brands. Coty is the global leader in fragrance, a strong number two in professional salon hair color & styling, and number three in color cosmetics. Coty operates three divisions – Consumer Beauty, which is focused on mass color cosmetics, mass retail hair coloring and styling products, body care and mass fragrances with brands such as COVERGIRL, Max Factor and Rimmel; Luxury, which is focused on prestige fragrances and skincare with brands such as Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Hugo Boss, Gucci and philosophy; and Professional Beauty, which is focused on servicing salon owners and professionals in both hair and nail, with brands such as Wella Professionals, Sebastian Professional, OPI and ghd. Coty has over 20,000 colleagues globally and its products are sold in over 150 countries. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment. For additional information about Coty Inc., please visit www.coty.com