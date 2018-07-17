BMW India
BMW India has announced special aftersales support for flood-affected BMW customers in Mumbai area. A special task force of certified technicians and service advisors has been deployed at various service points for a wide variety of comprehensive checks to bring vehicles back on roads. BMW India has also prioritized ordering of all spare parts for Mumbai dealership workshops to support flood-affected vehicles while off-the-shelf arrangements are also being made for parts supply over the counter as needed.
Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The torrential rainfall in Mumbai and surrounding areas recently is alarming due to flooding of low lying areas in the city. We stand with our customers in meeting any challenges they might have to face due to inclement weather conditions. BMW India has taken special steps to ensure that its customers receive prompt response to their service and insurance requirements. A special task force is monitoring the situation on a real-time basis and we are closely coordinating with our dealer partners to ensure a hassle-free service experience for our customers.”
