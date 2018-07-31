Following the celebrations at PSA’s terminals in Tuticorin and Chennai to mark its 20th year in India, Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals (“BMCT”) hosted celebrations in Mumbai and Delhi on 24 July and 25 July 2018 respectively to mark the occasion. The Mumbai event was attended by almost 200 people from the shipping lines, logistics, trade associations and business partners; whilst the Delhi event was also well attended by the shipping and logistics fraternity from the area.

BMCT is PSA’s newest terminal in India and has already handled over 130,000 TEUs since starting operations in February. The terminal has been regularly achieving vessel productivity levels in excess of 100 containers per hour. BMCT also won “Upcoming Terminal of the Year” at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (“JNPT”) 29th Anniversary Awards on 6 July 2018.



Regional CEO for PSA Middle East and South Asia, Mr. Wan Chee Foong, took the opportunity at both events to thank the Ministry of Shipping, JNPT and many other government agencies for their strong commitment and support which had enabled the timely completion of BMCT. He also expressed his appreciation to the customers and partners who continue to grow their business with PSA; as well as highlighted PSA India’s evolving focus on developing cargo solutions beyond container terminal operations. A commemoration video to mark PSA’s 20 years in India was also screened during the program, which included a message from PSA Group CEO, Mr. Tan Chong Meng.



At Delhi, detailed updates on BMCT’s development were provided, particularly on rail connectivity with Delhi/National Central Region.



The Mumbai event also saw an enchanting performance titled “Jewels of Mumbai” by renowned sand artist Mr. Sarvan Patel. He created sand images of Mumbai landmarks; finally ending with the image of BMCT and the PSA20 logo.

As with all PSA terminals, BMCT continues to contribute positively to the local community. Earlier in the year the company held a Career Counselling Session for students who were, or had taken, their Higher Secondary School Certificate (“HSC”) and Secondary School Certificate (“SSC”) examinations. On 25 July 2018, BMCT with support from its staff held a blood donation camp at the terminal.

About PSA’s Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals Pvt Ltd

PSA’s Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals (BMCT) is located in Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNP) in Maharashtra, India’s largest and premier container gateway. It serves the important industrial and manufacturing centres and cities in Northwest India, as well as India’s largest hinterland with a population in excess of 400 million. The development of BMCT, JNP’s fourth container terminal, will cater to the ever-increasing demand for container handling capacity, boost export/import trade and increase economic activities between India and other countries. When BMCT is fully completed, it will have a berth length of 2,000 metres and the deepest berths in JNP to handle large super post Panamax vessels. It will also be equipped with the latest technology and equipment to offer customers fast turnaround of their vessels. BMCT is well-connected by major highways and rail networks to key markets in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and the National Capital Region of India. Phase 1 of BMCT commenced operations in 2018.

About PSA International

As one of the leading global port groups, PSA participates in around 40 terminals in 16 countries across Asia, Europe and the Americas with flagship operations in PSA Singapore Terminals and PSA Antwerp. PSA strives to continue growing its port network alongside its shipping line customers and become the preferred partner to port stakeholders across the world. Employing the finest talents in the industry, PSA delivers reliable and best-in-class service to its customers and develops win-win relationships with its partners. As the port operator of choice in the world's gateway hubs, PSA is “The World's Port of Call”. Please visit us at www.globalpsa.com.